Yet another Englishman starring at Borussia Dortmund is attracting interest from the Premier League’s elite, with a report confirming Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea are all positioning themselves to strike.

Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho both became household names during their respective stints with Borussia Dortmund. The Bundesliga giant have become synonymous with developing rising young stars and they’re not afraid to take a chance on English talent.

Another who followed in Bellingham and Sancho’s footsteps is winger Jamie Gittens. The forward left Manchester City’s academy for Dortmund in 2020 aged just 16.

Gittens made his senior debut for Dortmund in the 2021/22 season, and after two more relatively quiet seasons, he’s exploded into life this term.

The right-footer – who plays primarily on the left side – has bagged seven goals and four assists in 18 appearances for Dortmund this season. Even more impressive is the fact four of those goals came in the Champions League – the pinnacle of European football.

According to a fresh update from Sky Germany, Gittens’ superb season so far has put the Premier League’s elite on red alert.

They state heavyweight quartet Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal are all showing interest in the player. It’s also claimed some of those English clubs ‘have already started initial talks with management to find out about the situation and to position themselves for a potential transfer in the future.’

Exactly which of the four teams have held talks with Dortmund was not made clear. Though what is clear is a return to England is in Gittens’ future…

Jamie Gittens wants to light up the Premier League

The report added Gittens ‘sees himself playing in England’s Premier League in the future.’

Adding further fuel to the fire is the claim Dortmund remain a club who are reliant on a gigantic sale or two every few years.

Dortmund previously sold Sancho to Manchester United for £73m and Bellingham to Real Madrid for an initial £88.5m.

Gittens could be the next Englishman to generate a monster profit for Dortmund, though an exit isn’t expected in the upcoming winter window.

Sky Germany added Gittens is content in Dortmund for the time being and is thriving on the regular minutes he’s now receiving.

That suits Dortmund who are prepared to wait until Gittens has improved further and thus boosted his transfer value even more before greenlighting a sale.

Nonetheless, the fact a sale isn’t imminent isn’t stopping the English clubs from attempting to position themselves as the frontrunner for Gittens.

