Talks confirmed, as Liverpool learn cost of Wijnaldum replacement ‘Klopp wants’

Liverpool have held initial talks with a Germany international Jurgen Klopp desires, though any such deal is not likely to come cheap.

Liverpool waved goodbye to one of their most reliable performers this week. Georginio Wijnaldum’s free agent exit to PSG was confirmed after Barcelona were blown out of the water by the Parisian club’s offer. Wijnaldum promised to spill secrets surrounding his departure, but more importantly, he will leave a gaping void in the Reds’ midfield.

Liverpool already boast seven first-team midfielders on the books. One school of thought is that rising youngster Curtis Jones could plug the gap and avert the need to sanction a big-money purchase.

However, the latest from Sport 1 journalist Florian Plettenburg has suggested Liverpool instead plan to make a transfer splash.

He tweeted that there has been ‘talks in the past few days’ over a proposed Florian Neuhaus transfer.

The Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, 24, was linked with Liverpool throughout May. A prior report even went as far as to suggest he was ‘leaning towards a change’.

And per Plettenburg, Neuhaus is the player ‘Klopp wants’ to replace Wijnaldum.

Adding further fuel to the fire, Plettenburg highlights Neuhaus’ comments last week regarding an overseas move.

“I can very well imagine a move abroad,” said the Germany International.

Liverpool’s interest of all potential suitors is deemed to be the most ‘concrete’. However, a resolution over his future is unlikely to come until after the Euros have concluded.

Regarding what sort of fee Neuhaus would command, a figure ‘more than €40m’ (£34.3m) is deemed necessary.

Going against what has been reported elsewhere, Plettenburg insists there is no release clause in his contract.

Leicester aiming to leapfrog Liverpool, Arsenal

Meanwhile, Leicester are lining up Brighton’s Liverpool and Arsenal-linked midfielder Yves Bissouma as a possible replacement for Wilfried Ndidi if he leaves this summer, according to reports.

Joining the Foxes from Genk in 2017, Ndidi has proven to be a perfect replacement for N’Golo Kante since the Frenchman’s move to Chelsea and has rightfully attracted a number of potential suitors.

As a result, Brendan Rodgers has identified Bissouma as a top transfer target should he leave the club, according to GFFN.

Liverpool are understood to have scouted the Brighton man, but have made no formal bid as of yet.