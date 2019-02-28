Talks held as Man Utd step up pursuit of £100m-rated playmaker

Manchester United have held talks with Portuguese giants Benfica over a possible deal for a £100m-rated star, a report claims.

Joao Felix has burst onto the first-team scene this season with eight goals in 15 league games for Benfica – and has a huge €120m (£102m) exit clause in his contract.

Portuguese source Record recently claimed that United had been scouting the 19-year-old forward and were considering making a move for the player in the summer.

Diario AS also reports that Real Madrid and Barcelona are also monitoring the Portugal U21 star, while his agent has also championed his client’s cause by explaining why the teenager will be a future Ballon d’Or winner.

A recent report also claimed the Red Devils sent scouts to watch him in action on Monday night as Benfica beat Chaves 4-0 – however Everton, Nice, Borussia Dortmund, Real Valladolid, Gent, Eintracht Frankfurt and Sevilla all had representatives present too.

Now, respected Italian transfer pundit Gianluca Di Marzio claims that both Manchester clubs have held discussions with Benfica over the teenager this week.

They are not alone though, as Di Marzio reports that Juventus also spoke with Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira and super-agent Jorge Mendes on Wednesday over a potential deal.

