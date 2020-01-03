Talks planned as club moves to extend loan deal for Liverpool star

Turkish giants Besiktas want to keep Loris Karius on loan from Liverpool for the 2020-21 campaign, according to Fanatik.

Karius joined Besiktas on a two-year loan deal from the Reds in the summer of 2018, having endured a Champions League final nightmare against Real Madrid weeks earlier.

Besiktas reportedly want to keep the stopper on loan for next season well, as they do not have the money to pay the €8 million (£6.81m) needed to make the deal a permanent one.

It has also been claimed that Karius is open to the idea of playing in Turkey again next season and that Besiktas will open talks with Liverpool in the coming days.

Karius is out of contract at Anfield in the summer of 2021 and it is hard to see that the German will have a future on Merseyside beyond then, leading to an inevitable exit.

Alisson is very much Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice, leaving the 26-year-old Karius out in cold should be return to the club and not remain in Turkey.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer believes Jadon Sancho would be a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Reds, along with Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with the 19-year-old winger, but Klopp has admitted that cost would “100 per cent” be an issue if his side were to pursue the Borussia Dortmund winger.

Recent incidents – including Sancho being fined after returning late from international duty – have reportedly led to a growing desire from the England star to leave Dortmund, although sporting director Michael Zorc has insisted that the issues have been resolved.

Klopp, at the start of December, spoke about Sancho, he told the Liverpool Echo: “He’s a very good player. I have no clue where these kind of things are coming from, but it cannot come from us because we never speak about it.” Read more…