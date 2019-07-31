Talks resume as Milan look to poach influential Liverpool defender

AC Milan are set to revive their interest in Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren after holding talks with his agent, a report claims.

The Croatian has been on Milan’s radar for sometime, but they initially prioritised other options due to the player’s high wage demands, coupled with Liverpool’s asking price.

Reports earlier in the month suggested though that Lovren’s agent Vlado Lemic was at Casa Milan – the club’s headquarters = discussing a potential move for his client to the Rossoneri.

After speculation surrounding Lovren had died down, Tutto Mercato (via insidefutbol.com) now report that the Rossoneri could rekindle their interest.

New head coach Marco Giampaolo is apparently desperate to add another centre-back to his ranks before the season gets properly underway, despite the impending arrival of Leo Duarte from Flamengo in an €11m deal.

The report even goes on to add that Bjorn Bezemer – a member of the agency that represents Lovren – held talks with Milan officials on Tuesday.

However, Klopp has in the past made it perfectly clear he has no wish to cash in on the Croatian centre-half and convincing him to sell could prove troublesome – with a £25m asking price touted.

Klopp seems content with keeping the player as his third choice centre-back, with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez all ahead of him in the pecking order.

