Talks scheduled, as Liverpool v Man City fight for superstar signing gets real

Bayern Munich ‘has to be a little worried’ about the prospect of losing Leroy Sane amid increasing links to Liverpool and Manchester City, and critical talks that’ll shape the winger’s future have been scheduled.

Sane did not hit the ground running upon signing for Bayern Munich in 2020, though has finally found his groove in the current campaign.

The 27-year-old left-footer has scored nine and assisted seven in 18 appearances for the club. Per Sky Germany, Sane’s electric displays are a major factor behind Harry Kane settling so quickly in Bavaria.

However, talk of Bayern potentially losing their livewire winger continues to swirl. The crux of the issue stems from the fact Sane is out of contract in the summer of 2025.

Bayern have already held talks with Sane over extending his stay in Munich. Sky Germany state a fresh round of negotiations have been pencilled in for after the current international break.

Those discussions could prove critical in determining where Sane’s future lay. However, Sky Germany’s update paints a bleak picture for Bayern.

Firstly, the report practically confirms English giants Liverpool and Man City are sniffing around the player.

Sane ‘arouses the desires of other clubs’, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reportedly determined to lure him to Anfield.

Liverpool already have a superstar left-footed forward of their own in the form of Mohamed Salah. However, ESPN recently insisted Al-Ittihad – the club who verbally offered £150m for Salah in the off-season – will bid again for the Egyptian in 2024.

David Ornstein suggested Salah leaving Liverpool isn’t set in stone. Subsequent speculation claimed he might actually be leaning towards signing a contract extension with The Reds.

But if Salah is successfully lured to Saudi Arabia, there are few players in world football more suited as his like-for-like replacement than Leroy Sane.

Man City, meanwhile, know exactly what Sane is capable of through his stint at the club between 2016-20.

The German is now a more potent and consistent performer these days and would add pace, trickery and end product to Guardiola’s right flank.

Bayern could be priced out of retaining Sane?

Sky Germany acknowledge the Man City links that have done the rounds of late. They also declare Bayern ‘has to be a little worried’ about the prospect of losing Sane to the Premier League.

Indeed, it’s noted Bayern ‘will probably stretch themselves a lot’ with regards to what they offer Sane in the contract talks.

In other words, it could be a case of having to pay more than they wish to retain Sane or run the risk of losing him to City or Liverpool.

In any case, Sane’s future should become that little bit clearer following the talks after the international break.

If Bayern make a breakthrough and convince him to sign an extension, the links to Liverpool and Man City will fade away.

