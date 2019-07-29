Talks set as Man Utd reach agreement over €120m package for midfielder

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has reached a verbal agreement with Manchester United over a summer move, a report claims.

Milinkovic-Savic has been hot on the radar for clubs all over Europe for the best part of 12 months, with United in particular linked as they desperately seek a replacement for Paul Pogba.

On Wednesday, it was claimed that Milinkovic-Savic to United was ‘practically done‘ as Real Madrid have ‘accelerated their negotiations to sign Pogba.’

Two days later it was then claimed that the Red Devils are in fact not interested in a move for the Serbia international nor Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

However the Daily Mail (via Football Italia) believe that interest is mutual and that the player’s agent Mateja Kezman is due in England to hold formal talks.

A five-year deal has apparently been agreed in principle, however it is mentioned that it may be dependant on whether Pogba stays or moves to LaLiga this summer.

According to RadioSei a €6m-a-year salary has already been agreed, while LaLazioSiamoNoi states that the Serie A giants would recevie €75m plus €15m in bonuses, making the total deal (including wages) worth a potential €120m.

