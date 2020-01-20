Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to bring Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic to Tottenham in January after the huge injury blow to Harry Kane.

Kane is likely to be out of action until mid-April after rupturing a tendon in his hamstring away at Southampton on New Year’s Day, while some reports suggest he could be sidelined for the rest of the season.

The England skipper’s absence has proved costly for Spurs of late, with Mourinho’s men failing to score in each other last three Premier League games.

And according to Defensa Central, Mourinho has been in touch with old club Madrid over a potential move for Jovic in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old completed a £51m switch to Los Blancos in the summer but has so far failed to justify that high price tag, scoring just one goal in 18 appearances under Zinedine Zidane.

Nevertheless, it is believed that Madrid are prepared to be patient with Jovic as he continues to adapt to life in LaLiga.

The report adds that Florentino Perez is determined to keep hold of the Serbia international this month, meaning Spurs will need to table an impressive offer if they want to lure Real into a sale.

But it would appear that a striker will arrive in north London over the next two weeks, with Mourinho admitting after the goalless draw with Watford that Spurs need to do some business.

“Do we need a striker? Yeah, if possible, yes,” he said.

“But it has to be a positive situation for us, so in this moment we have attacking players that are very good. Son [Heung-Min], Lucas [Moura], [Erik] Lamela, [Giovani] Lo Celso, Dele Alli – of course they are very good, but we miss that target man.

“So if it’s possible, we are doing everything possible and it’s not easy but we are trying to add that player to the squad.”

As well as Jovic, Spurs are also being linked with a move for Leicester frontman Islam Slimani.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Mourinho is lining up a bid for the Algerian, who is currently out on loan at Monaco.

However, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers doubts Slimani cutting his current loan spell early to join a Premier League rival is possible this month – particularly when it will potentially aid a rival trying to secure a top-four spot.

“That looks like it’s probably going to be too complicated,” Rodgers said.

“There is an interest in him but he’s due to be at Monaco for the season so I’m not sure if anything would happen on that. It just may be a little bit complicated.”

Spurs also have AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek and Southampton forward Danny Ings on their radar in the hunt for attacking reinforcements.