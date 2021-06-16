‘Talks’ underway over major Man Utd exit that could make dream a reality

Talks between a club chief and agent are underway regarding a Man Utd ace that ‘can leave’, and one exit avenue could make the fans’ dream a reality, per a report.

Man Utd have consistently grappled with one pervading question over the past five years – how to get the best out of Paul Pogba? The Frenchman returned to Old Trafford in 2016 in a club record £89.3m deal after impressing with Juventus. However, his time in Manchester has since been riddled with inconsistency and has left many with a feeling of unfulfilled potential.

What makes Pogba even more of an enigma is his consistently outstanding displays for national side France.

Pogba again shone for Les Bleus on Tuesday. That left Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane in agreement over his biggest failing at club level.

Pogba has just 12 months remaining on his current deal. At 28, this summer could be the opportune time if Man Utd make the decision to move in another direction.

Now, Sport Witness (citing Italian outlet CalcioMercato) reveal the dynamic midfielder’s future could soon be settled.

They report that both PSG and Juventus are weighing up a move. In PSG’s case, talks between Sporting Director Leonardo and Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola are understood to have already taken place.

Juventus are not likely to stand idly by. As such, they reportedly ‘hope to set up a negotiation’ very soon.

A fee of €55-€60m is touted as being required to seal a deal for the man who ‘can leave’ this summer. That figure may seem low given his undoubted talents, but is likely a reflection of only having one year remaining on his current deal.

An ace Juventus could spring comes in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese icon remains one of the most potent attacking threats in world football despite being 36.

The recent record breaker has been linked with a sensational return to Man Utd amid unhappiness in Turin. Last week, it was reported Red Devils chief John Murtough had made progress on the Ronaldo front.

The club’s interest in Ronaldo could work to Juventus’ advantage. Pogba’s return to Italy could help to facilitate Ronaldo’s return to England.

Rudiger responds to bizarre biting accusation

Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger has denied biting Paul Pogba during France’s 1-0 Euro 2020 win over Germany.

The Germany defender appeared to make contact with his mouth on France midfielder Pogba’s back in Tuesday’s Group F opener.

Antonio Rudiger appeared to bite Paul Pogba during Germany vs. France

Manchester United man Pogba initially reacted in shock, but later insisted Rudiger should face no punishment.

Rudiger has now moved to clarify the situation, insisting he did not bite Pogba, and the Chelsea defender is understood to harbour regrets over the incident.

“I should not come close with my mouth to his back, no doubt about it,” Rudiger said. “It looks unfortunate. Paul and I have talked about it as friends after the final whistle.”

Pogba gave his own verdict on the “nibble” during his post-match reaction.

