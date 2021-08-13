Jose Mourinho appears to have run of patience with Tammy Abraham making his mind up over a switch to Italy, with the Roma boss now eyeing other targets.

The Chelsea frontman watched on from the bench as the Blues won the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night. He did so while speculation is rife about his future. Arsenal are aiming to take him across London, a move that would definitely appeal to the striker. But Jose Mourinho’s Roma are making a big push to take him to Italy.

Chances have been few and far between for Abraham since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as coach in January. Even so, he rounded out last season as their joint top scorer for the second year in a row. But with Romelu Lukaku completing his return to Chelsea, Abraham’s game time will reduce even further.

He now faces a dilemma over his next step. Roma have agreed a transfer fee with Chelsea, but Abraham’s preference would be to join Arsenal, with whom he has agreed personal terms. The Blues, though, do not want to sell to a Premier League rival – particularly a London one.

Abraham will need to make a quick decision though, with Mourinho now moving on to other targets to replace Edin Dzeko, who has joined Inter Milan.

Lacazette also a Roma option

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal frontman Alexandre Lacazette could be bound for Rome.

The Gunners are trying to offload the Frenchman to free up room to make their own move for Abraham.

With that being the case, plus the fact that Abraham would prefer to remain in the Premier League, that could be a move that works out for all parties.

Roma also have their eyes on Hertha Berlin frontman Matheus Cunha and Zenit St. Petersburg’s Sardar Azmoun, if nothing comes of the moves for Abraham and Lacazette.

