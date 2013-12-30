Tan may not be to blame

Just as the dust was beginning to settle on the firing of Malky Mackay, controversial Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan kicked it right back up again. This time it would appear, right in the faces of his club’s fans.

At the final whistle on Boxing Day, Tan was seen on television perhaps booing his own team. The defiant owner is making the already comic book caricature of himself appear even more ridiculous. His Dick Dastardly impression needs no further enhancement.

To cut him some slack, remember things are not always what they appear. I believe it was an instinctive and sarcastic response to the home crowd booing him; he was not booing his team. Of course that won’t stop the national media, bloggers and tweeters from enjoying further amusement at his cost. It was still not the thing to do especially with television cameras focused on you the whole game. I think I saw more of Tan’s face than any of the 22 players who started the game that day.

I’m not sticking up for Tan here just trying to scale back the absurdity if possible. There was still no excuse for it even if he apologies to the ‘small minority’ who he took offense at. Hopefully that public apology will follow.

More important is the very serious business of finding a replacement for Mackay.

In between clouds of dust it has become obvious now that Tan’s anger at Iain Moody and Mackay all stems from the summer transfer dealings. Of this there is no doubt.

Following promotion, Mackay was rumoured to have been given a £25million war chest to spend on reinforcements for the Premier League. We know Mackay spent approximately £34million on Medel (£11m), Caulker (£8.5m), Cornelius (£8m), Odemwingie (£2.5m), Theophile-Catherine (£2.5m) and John Brayford (£1.5m). That’s almost £10m over the public perception at the time.

It seems likely Mackay or Moody must have approached Tan either directly or indirectly through Simon Lim for more funds and received the owner’s approval. The main conjecture would appear to be whether those funds were ‘extra’ for transfer fees alone or for agent’s fees and other costs or signing bonuses above the original agreement. Perhaps it was meant to fund both.

Whatever the agreement was supposed to be it must have been a poorly understood or communicated one. We are left to believe that Mackay and/or Moody simply ignored Tan’s limits and spent apparently some £15m over the agreed budget. If not there must have been some real misunderstanding.

Enter the dragon, Simon Lim. The key central personality in all of these recent events, in my opinion, has been Lim (see my earlier blog post ‘Simon Says …nothing‘).

There is every possibility of confusion as often happens when communication is third party in nature. Was there a misunderstanding or something lost in translation that can explain the unhappy events?

The epic 1854 Tennyson poem ‘The Charge of the Light Brigade’ tells how a miscommunicated order led to the Light Brigade of British cavalry attacking the wrong enemy lines at the Battle of Balaclava in the Crimea and being slaughtered in the process.

Most fans would of course take Mackay’s side on this issue especially those given the hatred they feel for Vincent Tan. But if in the final analysis the £50m spent was indeed £15m over budget there is a serious case for action against someone. Tan made it clear and probably came down on Mackay like the Russian artillery did on Lord Cardigan as he led the Light Brigade, who he blamed in the now infamous e-mail.

Is it perhaps possible that Moody and Mackay took advantage of a naïve CEO Simon Lim who signed off on the transfers unaware of the further expenses, agents’ fees, sell-on clauses, performance-related extras and bonuses to follow? If they did then Tan can be forgiven for his anger. If it was Lim’s fault then you would have expected CEO Lim to be the one shown the exit door. Maybe he yet will.

Of course Tan could simply be taking sides here in a ‘he said, he said’ debate. Either way it is Tan’s fault and like Lord Raglan who ordered the Light Brigade into battle, he must live with his expensive mistake if indeed it was a matter of miscommunication or translation.

Away from the money and back to the playing side for a moment we can also see another reason Tan might have been upset with Mackay. It’s all a matter of opinion when considering who is a good buy and who is a bad buy but Tan must have someone advising him. Despite the rumours of notes passed to the dressing room on substitutions and tactics, Tan must be listening to someone on the football side.

Whoever that person is can’t be dismissed lightly. Medel and Caulker have been big signings for the Bluebirds. Despite this an argument can still be made that Mackay paid over the odds for these two players.

Full-back Theophile-Catherine is settled into the team but was signed for £2.5m when £1.5m had already been expended on Brayford, a player who cannot even make the game day squad.

Odemwingie looked like a deadline day panic buy at £2.5m and it appears from his output so far that his best days are behind him. Cornelius remains the biggest enigma of the lot. Eight million pounds for a raw, untested talent is a lot to pay when your team is crying for a proven goalscorer. You have to believe Mackay initially thought Cornelius would be a player for today not tomorrow, else why not buy a proven striker?

If you gaze back another year to the Championship winning season, Mackay spent around £9m to get promoted. Most Championship level managers could probably have done that given those funds and Craig Bellamy on a free transfer. In Tan’s eyes, Mackay did no more than he was supposed to. He achieved what he should have achieved. Even the most ardent fan has to admit that. Failure to win promotion would have been a distinct failure given those advantages and the Bluebirds faithful would certainly have been calling for Mackay’s head every bit as ardently as Tan axed him last week.

The money spent in 2012/13 on Fraizer Campbell, Jordon Mutch and Craig Noone, approximately £3m, was money very well spent. However, £2.5m for Kim is looking dubious as he struggles physically in the Premier League and £2.5m for Nicky Maynard appears wasted (injury considered). Etien Velikonja at 1.5m looks unlikely to be recovered as his contract runs down. It is still debatable that Mackay can be credited or debited with this signing so take it whichever way you want.

Tommy Smith and Mathew Connolly came for a combined £1m and big wages but were important to enhancing Mackay’s cultural revolution at the CCS. Gerrard, Blake and Miller left for a combined £1m to offset these imports from QPR.

All in all, Mackay has spent a lot of money, some of it very wisely, some of it not quite so but that is the nature of the game or the business if you prefer.

What has happened this season, more succinctly during the summer transfer window has led, rightly or wrongly, to the removal of Mackay from the club he has rebuilt in his image. His connection with the fans has been a breath of fresh air yet even he would not criticise Tan’s colour blindness, in public at least.

Tan simply wasn’t going to give Mackay more cash in the January window and as so the only way for Tan to protect his investment was to appoint a new man who he could trust with his money. He who pays the piper after all, calls the tune – something every Cardiff fan would do in the same position.

Tan is set on rebuilding Mackay’s club in his own image starting with the selection of the new manager. Let’s hope he gets it right the first time and with some reinforcements in the January window the team can escape the vortex pulling them toward relegation. If he doesn’t there will be many more of Tan’s millions spiraling down the plughole and the Bluebirds fans will know just who to boo then.

By Ivor Castle, FanZone’s Cardiff City blogger. Don’t forget to follow @FanZone too!