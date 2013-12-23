Tan will make changes despite fans

So Malky Mackay has been given a reprieve by Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan. Despite the national media coverage claiming the Scot was a dead man walking and the axe would inevitably drop following the loss at Liverpool on Saturday, Mackay has been spared thanks to the timely intervention of Chairman Mehmet Dalman.

What Dalman has succeeded in doing is not just the best of outcomes for Malky Mackay but the best of outcomes for Vincent Tan and the club. Cardiff needs the stability right now as they continue the weekly grind of staying out of the bottom three.

Where recent Premier League managers have been fired, you could have concluded that their teams were not playing for them or at least not finding the necessary motivation for the fight.

There is no doubt that Mackay’s men are right behind him and the fans are right behind the team. This is a synergy Cardiff need and helps lift them to perhaps overachieve. So in football playing calculations it is a delicate intangible acting in the clubs favour right now. It doesn’t make sense to upset the balance of this positive emotion.

More important for Tan than perhaps even the Cardiff fans is securing the Premier League status. Tan is a business man and a good one. Good businessmen despite what the Cardiff supporters might think are not stupid and they do listen to their trusted advisors. Enter Chairman Mehmet Dalman.

Dalman it seems has persuaded Tan to stick with Mackay for now. Reasons of stability aside, it just isn’t making good public policy or sense right now to fire Mackay after the recent public firestorm. The owner doesn’t need all his club’s supporters turning against him, which seemed inevitable if he had proceeded with his threat to fire Mackay. Many thanks to the thousands of Cardiff supporters who stayed behind at Anfield singing Mackay’s praises and threatening a riot.

Tan also doesn’t need the ever growing and farcical caricature-like figure of himself becoming a nationwide or worldwide joke. Thank the football manager’s community for that. What superb support Mackay received from all over the country, not least from close ally Brendan Rogers at his Liverpool press conference.

I’m sure Dalman also had Tan understand how difficult it might become to recruit a quality manager to replace Mackay following such uncommon and troublesome moves.

In the end the overall business decision to maintain Mackay as manager was the right one. Even Tan could not be too proud to back down. If he hadn’t relented and decided to go forward with replacing Mackay, the effect on the club and in the city would have been massive. There is no way a new manager could have picked up the pieces and moved forward, at least not if you were a betting man or a cold calculating one. The odds would have been fully stacked against Tan. Rightfully, he has backed down, for now.

Vincent Tan bought Cardiff City as an investment. He saw an undervalued Championship level football team with an opportunity to move up into the Premier League with all that offers and with an opportunity to create, if not a global brand, at least one that he could sell to the football fanatics in the Far East.

His end game has always been to sell the club by creating a public share floatation. All you have to do is follow the money. However much it costs Tan to get Cardiff promoted and to retain their Premier League status is deducted from the share capital raised. He pockets the surplus. Without its Premier League status Cardiff City is not a good investment and there will be no surplus.

With a more expedient need to keep the Bluebirds in the Premier League than even its own supporters, players and manager, Tan will do the right thing. This doesn’t mean Mackay is safe until May, it just means he will be judged like everyone else on his results between now and then.

As Mehmet Dalman has thinly suggested, once the club is sold, Tan will care less if Cardiff City are red, blue or gold as long as the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow is his. Dragons will fade away back into mythology and the Bluebird will sing as loud and as passionate as the Cardiff supporters did at Anfield last week.

For further expansion on Tan’s gamble see my earlier blog ‘Tan won’t let Bluebirds nosedive’. Will Mackay be given money in the upcoming transfer window? Who knows right now? But my instincts say yes, there will be movement in and out.