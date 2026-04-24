A former Leeds hero has exclusively told TEAMtalk that Ao Tanaka should be careful what he wishes for if he tries to push through an exit from Elland Road this summer, and following claims that Manchester United are among six sides all considering a summer approach for the Japan star.

Tanaka is a huge fan favourite at Elland Road, arriving in a bargain £2.9m (€3.5m, $4m) deal from Fortuna Düsseldorf in August 2024 and establishing himself as arguably the best midfielder in the Championship during his first season with the club as they secured promotion back to the Premier League.

However, his second season at Leeds has not been anywhere near as smooth, and his expected simple transformation into the Premier League has been truncated by a stop-start season that has seen him spending lengthy spells on the sidelines and out of favour under Daniel Farke.

While Tanaka has recently made the most of an ankle injury sustained by Anton Stach to play his way back into favour, starting the last four successive games, that has not stopped speculation arising over his future.

And TEAMtalk exclusively broke the news last week that Manchester United were among three Premier League sides to have taken an interest in his situation at Leeds, and having listed the player as a possible target should he be allowed to move on this summer.

In addition to the Red Devils, Newcastle and Everton are also understood to be keen on the 27-year-old Japanese star, and he is thought to be keen to remain in England were he to leave this summer and amid interest from three clubs back in Germany.

However, former Leeds star Dominic Matteo has exclusively revealed why Tanaka quitting Elland Road could prove detrimental to his career…

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Tanaka urged to stay at Leeds

Assessing Tanaka’s limited minutes this season over the course of this season, Matteo – a Champions League semi-finalist with Leeds in 2001 – hopes the player’s recent resurgence reminds him what he has at Elland Road.

“The manager’s got to pick a team to win games, and there’s competition in that area. Tanaka has had injuries, but he also hasn’t been as consistent as he was in the Championship,” Matteo exclusively told TEAMtalk in association with betselect.co.uk.

“He was one of the best players in the Championship last season. So it’s injuries, a little bit of inconsistency, and not getting picked in certain games. Maybe he thinks he should be playing, but when other people are doing such a good job, you’ve got to fight to get back in the team.

“But it looked like Tanaka was trying to prove a point by his performance in that Man Utd game recently.”

In hugely competitive Premier League squads, Matteo has warned Tanaka that nobody has a divine right to play and that you have to earn that chance.

In addition to Stach and captain Ethan Ampadu, Farke can also call upon Ilia Gruev and Sean Longstaff – effectively meaning five players are battling for two spots.

“No one is guaranteed to play, in my opinion. If you have two or three bad games, you’re out of the team. That’s just the way it is in football,” Matteo added.

“I see his attitude, his mentality, his training regime. I hear he trains harder in the gym than everyone else. So it’s all that kind of stuff that can frustrate you.

“But I think with Tanaka, if he can finish the season very strongly, play well in the next five or six games, and do well, then things can change.

“It only takes a few good results and good performances to think, ‘actually, I like it here, I’m going to stay and fight for my place’.”

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Man Utd move would be a mistake

Matteo also feels a move to Man Utd, or anywhere else, is no guarantee of playing time and has warned Tanaka to be careful what he wishes for.

“Where’s Tanaka going to go? He’ll have options, but you have to be careful what you wish for sometimes. He’s a good player, with time on his side still, and he’s an international, but Leeds have improved him as a player. The coaches have obviously done something right with him. And when he has been at his best and when he has been fit, he’s been picked.”

And in a personal plea to the player, Matteo concluded: “I’d like to see him stay; he’s a bit of a fan favourite.”

Meanwhile, on the subject of Ampadu, we revealed earlier this month that the Whites have strong confidence they can soon agree a new deal for their inspirational captain.

And Leeds also have hopes that a first signing of the summer can be agreed after holding positive talks with an international captain over a move to Elland Road.

We can also reveal that he is one of four players from the same club that Leeds recently asked about.