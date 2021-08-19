Tottenham don’t just face a battle to retain the services of Harry Kane, with another of their leading lights also dreaming of pastures new, claims a report.

The future of star man Kane has dominated plenty of column inches this summer. Since the England captain made it clear he wants to leave, his future has been firmly under the spotlight. Indeed, the Spurs talisman reportedly went all out on Daniel Levy in an effort to force his exit.

And while talk of his sale continues to linger on, Spurs now look like they face a new battle over a big-name player. As per Football Insider, Tanguy Ndombele has informed Levy he also wants to quit.

They write that Tottenham’s record signing also has his future very much up in the air. With less than two weeks left in the window, he reportedly wants a move before the window shuts on August 31.

The French midfielder was absent as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side beat Man City in their opener. As such, it’s claimed the £55m signing in 2019, reportedly feels he no longer has a future at the club. Indeed, he’s said to have felt that way for some time. But his absence against City appears to have brought matters to a head.

He is reported to have made his stance clear earlier in the summer and that’s a key factor over his omission.

As a result, he’s seemingly been frozen out of Nuno’s plans even though he is fit and available to play. He’s also not been registered as a player for the Europa Conference League, which begins on Thursday night.

And even though Spurs will field a weakened side, the former Lyon man won’t be a part of the action.

His snub appears to have bemused supporters, who finally began to see the best of Ndombele last season.

August 18 Transfer Chatter - Spurs identify Hojbjerg partner, PSG's monster contract for Pogba and Chelsea clear-out set to continue Spurs have reportedly found their midfield partner for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in Serie A, PSG have tabled a massive contract offer for Paul Pogba and the clear-out is set to continue at Chelsea with two more first-team players, all in today's transfer chatter.

After a difficult first season at the club, he often found himself the subject of Jose Mourinho’s public finger pointing.

However, he appeared to have put that behind him and was looking to show his true potential.

Now though, it seems that an exit looks to be on the cards.

Finding a buyer, however, will not come easy. Spurs would, it’s reported, prefer a straight cash sale but finding someone to spend even half of their investment might not be easy.

Last season, Ndombele made 46 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals and weighing in with four assists.

Milenkovic door shuts for Tottenham

Tottenham and West Ham will have to wait until next summer to land Nikola Milenkovic after his club announced a new contract has been signed.

West Ham and Wolves were thought to be in the mix for the Fiorentina centre-half. However, the Hammers’ efforts stalled after failing to reach an agreement over the Serbian’s €18m-€20m valuation.

That left the door open for Tottenham to stride through, but they too have been left empty-handed after Fiorentina announced Milenkovic has penned a new contract.

The 23-year-old was due to be a free agent next summer. However, he has now agreed a 12-month extension running until 2023.

That will likely mean Milenkovic could be available for transfer again next summer to avoid a free agent departure the year after.

READ MORE: Second crucial transfer pact agreed in twist to Harry Kane future