Jose Mourinho has been linked with three midfield signings for Tottenham – reports that could spell bad news for Tanguy Ndombele.

The French midfielder joined Tottenham in a club record deal from Lyon last summer – but has struggled to justify his £55.45m price tag.

Mourinho savagely questioned the midfielder earlier this season, with criticism coming in after defeat at Burnley.

Since football’s resumption, Ndombele has only featured twice. Neither time either did he catch the eye, coming off the bench in the defeat at Sheffield United and in the tame draw at Bournemouth.

Mourinho publicly insists he is ready to stand by the star. However, the fact that the Spurs boss has been tipped to sign three midfielders tells its own story.

As per multiple reports, Mourinho remains very keen to land Southampton’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

There has been speculation regarding Hojbjerg’s future for some time. The Saints star has shown no signs of wanting to extend his stay at St Mary’s beyond his current deal.

The Danish international has also made it clear that he wants to win the Premier League and Champions League, hinting towards an impending exit.

His decision not to put pen to paper on new terms as of yet has even cost him the captaincy last month.

With just one year remaining on his current contract, a summer move is looking increasingly likely. Tottenham are interested, with Mourinho making Hojbjerg his number one target.

McKennie linked with Tottenham

The Spurs boss is also being linked with a move for Schalke star Weston McKennie.

The USA star looks poised to leave the Bundesliga side this summer and Football Insider claim Mourinho is a fan.

Now the same publication claims Tottenham have been told they can sign the 21-year-old for a fee of just £20m this summer.

Since signing from FC Dallas in 2016, the USA international has made 91 appearances for the German club.

Manager David Wagner has described the player as “a top lad, a dream to work with”.

But Schalke are suffering “financial issues” – including salary restrictions – amid the impact of the global economic downturn.

That will likely mean McKennie will be sold and the £20m asking price is said to have alerted Mourinho.

McKennie was linked with Liverpool earlier this week but a move to Anfield looks unlikely with the Reds well stocked in midfield.

Those two are not the only midfielder on his wanted list, either. As per Wednesday’s Paper Talk, Tottenham are also in contact with Wigan over a deal for Alfie Devine.

At just 15, Devine is seen as one for the future. Valued at around £500,000, his signing would not break the bank at Tottenham. Talks are reported to be well down the line and a deal close.