Target delivers bad news for Bielsa as Leeds launch club-record bid

Nahitan Nandez is reportedly set to reject advances from Leeds United amid claims that Marcelo Bielsa’s side have launched a club-record bid for the Cagliari midfielder.

The Whites concluded a brilliant first season back in the Premier League by securing a ninth-placed finish. That has left fans dreaming of what the club will do in the summer as they look to bridge that gap between themselves and the European places. And the signing of a new left-back and a new top-class midfielder appear top of Victor Orta’s wishlist.

The need to bolster their midfield is an obvious one. Stuart Dallas has impressed in that role and swept the board at their player of the season awards. However, Leeds have looked light in that area whenever talisman Kalvin Phillips has been absent.

Bielsa’s side picked up just six points up from a possible 27 in his absence in 2020/21.

As such a number of players have been touted as potential targets. One apparent target is Cagliari star Nandez, with Bielsa said to be a confirmed admirer.

The 25-year-old Uruguayan is viewed as one of Serie A’s best midfielders.

He helped his club comfortably avoid the drop this season, catching the eye with his displays in defensive midfield. Nandez can offer something going forwards too, having contributed two goals and two assists this season.

He has a €36m exit clause in his deal, so would not come cheap.

Nandez’s fee is reported not to have perturbed Leeds. Indeed, according to Sardinian paper La Nuova Sardegna, United have contacted Cagliari to meet his £30m exit clause.

However, as per Calciomercato, Leeds look set to miss out on the Uruguayan’s signature. That’s after the Italian outlet reported that Nandez is ‘not convinced by Leeds’ and ‘willing to wait’ until after the Copa America has finished to see which other clubs show their hand.

Indeed, the player is also said to be of interest to both Roma and Inter, with reports suggesting the player wants a switch to the former. As Serie A champions, they could offer the player Champions League football – an obvious appeal.

Leeds given Glen Kamara hope

Another player linked with Leeds and who could tick the midfield box is Ranger star Glen Kamara.

Kamara has enjoyed a superb season north of the border. He played a leading role in the club securing their first Scottish title for 10 years. And while Kamara has two years remaining on his deal, Steven Gerrard wants him tied to a new contract.

He’s been linked with both Arsenal and Leeds.

But the pair’s chances of signing him appears to have been boosted after his coach at Finland told him to ‘move to a bigger club’.

He told AFP: “Hopefully he will continue his development, it would be nice to see him playing even at bigger clubs.”

