Taylor handed extra punishment following Coleman tackle

Wales defender Neil Taylor has been banned for two games for the tackle which left Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman with a double leg break.

Taylor was sent off in the 69th-minute of the goalless World Cup qualifying draw between the Republic and Wales at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on March 24, and was therefore due to serve an automatic one-match suspension.

But FIFA’s disciplinary committee have increased Taylor’s sanction to two matches, meaning the Aston Villa full-back will miss Wales’ next two World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Austria.