Taylor Swift, who sings about Real Madrid in Wi$h Li$t in The Life of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift has put to bed the debate over the biggest club in the world, with the pop sensation giving a huge nod to Real Madrid in her latest album, The Life Of A Showgirl, as Liverpool, Manchester United and Barcelona all are snubbed by the American musician.

One of the biggest debates among fans anywhere and everywhere is: Which is the biggest football club in the world?

Real Madrid would lay claim to that honour, pointing at the record 15 European Cup/Champions League titles they have won and the legions of fans they have in every country on the planet.

Barcelona would vehemently argue against that, noting the support they get in whichever country they play and being the symbol for social struggle and against repression during the Franco era in Catalonia.

Liverpool have a massive global fanbase, too, with their Far East excursions during pre-seasons filling out stadiums.

The Merseyside club are also England’s most successful club, having won the top-flight title as many times as Manchester United and the Champions League on six occasions – a record for a team from the country.

Man Utd have not won the Premier League title since 2013, but during the era of Sir Alex Ferguson, they dominated English football and earned fans that are still loyal to this day.

However, according to Taylor Swift, it is Real Madrid that everyone wishes they played for, according to lyrics in her new song, Wi$h Li$t, in her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl.

Here are the lyrics (Verse 2)

They want that freedom, living off the grid

They want those three dogs that they call their kids

And that good surf, no hypocrites

They want it all

They want a contract with Real Madrid

They want that spring break that was f**kin’ lit

And then that video taken off the internet

They want it all

While some will be surprised at Swift being awed at the grandeur of Real Madrid, it must be noted that the 35-year-old American pop star played two nights at the Santiago Bernabeu in May 2024 as part of her ‘The Eras Tour’, so she would have seen first-hand the popularity of the Spanish and European giants.

Latest Real Madrid news: Barcelona threat, Ibrahima Konate counter-claims

As Madrid fans celebrate Taylor Swift singing about their club, on matters of actual football, they will be concerned to know Barcelona’s new plan.

Real Madrid are keen on a Bayern Munich superstar, but it has now emerged that bitter rivals Barcelona want him, too, with manager Hansi Flick personally telling his bosses to get a deal done.

Federico Valverde has been the subject of a major controversy, and amid interest from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, Madrid have reached a ‘clear’ decision on his future.

Meanwhile, the Spanish media have reacted to claims in the French press that Liverpool are ‘confident’ that Ibrahima Konate will sign a new contract and not join Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

