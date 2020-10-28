Mbappe’s PSG exit inevitable and Madrid next stop, says team-mate

Kylian Mbappe is now planning a future away from Paris Saint-Germain, according to a former international team-mate of the French superstar.

The rumours about the 21-year-old just won’t go away. And the striker’s former France colleague Adil Rami has poured more fuel on the fire.

The hard facts are that Mbappe is under contract at PSG until the end of the 2021-22 season. But if he fails to sign a new deal before then, his chances of an early departure start to increase.

Rami believes the lack of any contract update can only point to one thing. And, although Liverpool continue to be linked, he feels Real Madrid are the inevitable destination after being asked where next for his compatriot.

Speaking on RMC Sport show, Top of the Foot, Rami said of the potential Madrid move: “I think it’s done, especially since it’s not moving forward in the [contract] discussions.

“You have the impression that it annoys him to talk about it. He does not talk about it with the club, his entourage.

“And from the moment where it annoys him, it means he does not want to hear it. It is awkward for him.

“His future is all mapped out and it’s sad for the Parisians, even for Ligue 1. I love this player.”

Rami was part of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning squad. Although he didn’t play any part in the final where Mbappe’s second-half goal helped France beat Croatia 4-2.

Mbappe will focus on Champions League first

The immediate future for Mbappe is trying to get PSG out of a sticky situation in their Champions League group.

The French champions suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Manchester United in their opening fixture. And with RB Leipzig also in the group, results between those three are crucial.

PSG play group makeweights Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday night. The Turks lost their opener in Leipzig 2-0.

Mbappe’s uncertain future hasn’t affected his goal output this season. He’s played 10 times for club and country and netted nine times.