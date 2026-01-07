Team who humbled Rangers now want to sign one of their regular starters – Sources

Club Brugge have shown interest in Djeidi Gassama and have started to collect information about his current situation at Glasgow Rangers, we can reveal.

The Belgian club wants to understand the possible margins of negotiation and whether the French winger could be available in this transfer window or in the summer.

The 22-year-old forward joined Rangers last summer from Sheffield Wednesday for around £2.2m and has quickly made an impressive impact in Scotland.

Since the start of the season, Gassama has scored six goals and provided three assists in all competitions, becoming an important attacking option for the Rangers. However, only one of those goals has come in the Scottish Premiership.

His speed, technique and ability to play on both wings have attracted attention from several international clubs, including Villarreal from Spain.

Now, Club Brugge – the same team who humbled Rangers in the Champions League qualifiers via a 9-1 aggregate scoreline – are the latest team to step forward.

The Belgian side are looking for new attacking solutions and sees Gassama as a player with the right profile to improve their offensive department.

At the moment, there are no club-to-club contacts, only preliminary enquiries to evaluate conditions and future possibilities regarding the player.

Gassama is under contract with Rangers until June 2029, which gives the Scottish club a good position in any potential negotiation.

The growing foreign interest, especially from Belgium, makes this a situation to follow with attention in the coming days and weeks.

