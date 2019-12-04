Teammate raves about Chelsea loanee who ‘fits perfectly’

Burnley left-back Erik Pieters has said that he is happy to see his teammate and Chelsea-owned midfielder Danny Drinkwater finally play in the Premier League this season.

Drinkwater joined Burnley on loan from Premier League rivals Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old, who is scheduled to stay at the Clarets until January 6, made his league debut for Sean Dyche’s side in their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City at Turf Moor on Tuesday evening.

The former Leicester City midfielder, who had been on the sidelines for almost three months after suffering an ankle injury in an incident outside a Manchester nightclub, started the match and played for 59 minutes.

Pieters was pleased to see Drinkwater finally make his Premier League debut for Burnley, and hopes that he gets more playing time.

“I’m really happy for him,” Pieters said about Drinkwater. ”He’s waited for a long time to be in the team and I’m happy for him to get his first performance in. He would have been happier if we got a result I’m sure, but at least he got his first minutes in with us. Hopefully he can continue.

“It takes time but that’s normal, he didn’t play for a while, but he’s looking good, he’s feeling well. He’s a great guy, he’s funny, he fits perfectly.

“Everyone can see he’s great on the ball, good passing, strong on the ball as well. And he brings calm in the team so hopefully he can get a couple more games to show it to us and show it to everyone.”

Burnley are back in action on Saturday when they take on Tottenham Hotspur away from home in North London in the Premier League.

Drinkwater will hope to retain his place in Dyche’s starting lineup in an effort to help his side to a win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

READ MORE – Chelsea are reported to be interested in a Leicester City defender.