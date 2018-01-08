Teams learn their fate as FA Cup 4th-round draw is made

Manchester United will travel to Yeovil while Leeds’ conquerors Newport will host Tottenham after the draw for the FA Cup fourth round was made on Monday evening.

The draw, made live on BT Sports, also saw Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool handed a home draw with West Brom, while Stoke’s victors Coventry City will travel to MK Dons.

Nottingham Forest – who caused one of the shocks of the round with a 4-2 win over Arsenal – will travel to Hull, while beaten 2017 finalists Chelsea will host Newcastle – if they overcome Norwich in a replay.

Elsewhere, Premier League table-toppers Manchester City will travel to the winners of the Cardiff and Mansfield clash, while Notts County will host one of Swansea or Wolves.

Fourth-round ties will be played on the weekend of 27-28 January.

Draw for the FA Cup fourth round in full:

Liverpool v West Brom

Peterborough United v Fleetwood or Leicester

Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City

Notts County v Wolves or Swansea City

Yeovil Town v Manchester United

Carlisle United or Sheffield Wednesday v Stevenage or Reading

Cardiff or Mansfield Town v Manchester City

MK Dons v Coventry City

Millwall v Rochdale

Southampton v Watford

Middlesbrough v Brighton or Crystal Palace

Bournemouth or Wigan v Shrewsbury Town or West Ham United

Hull City v Nottingham Forest

Newport County v Tottenham Hotspur

Norwich or Chelsea v Newcastle

Sheffield United v Preston North End