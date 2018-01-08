Teams learn their fate as FA Cup 4th-round draw is made
Manchester United will travel to Yeovil while Leeds’ conquerors Newport will host Tottenham after the draw for the FA Cup fourth round was made on Monday evening.
The draw, made live on BT Sports, also saw Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool handed a home draw with West Brom, while Stoke’s victors Coventry City will travel to MK Dons.
Nottingham Forest – who caused one of the shocks of the round with a 4-2 win over Arsenal – will travel to Hull, while beaten 2017 finalists Chelsea will host Newcastle – if they overcome Norwich in a replay.
Elsewhere, Premier League table-toppers Manchester City will travel to the winners of the Cardiff and Mansfield clash, while Notts County will host one of Swansea or Wolves.
Fourth-round ties will be played on the weekend of 27-28 January.
Draw for the FA Cup fourth round in full:
Liverpool v West Brom
Peterborough United v Fleetwood or Leicester
Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City
Notts County v Wolves or Swansea City
Yeovil Town v Manchester United
Carlisle United or Sheffield Wednesday v Stevenage or Reading
Cardiff or Mansfield Town v Manchester City
MK Dons v Coventry City
Millwall v Rochdale
Southampton v Watford
Middlesbrough v Brighton or Crystal Palace
Bournemouth or Wigan v Shrewsbury Town or West Ham United
Hull City v Nottingham Forest
Newport County v Tottenham Hotspur
Norwich or Chelsea v Newcastle
Sheffield United v Preston North End