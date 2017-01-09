Teams learn their opponents after FA Cup fourth round draw
FA Cup holders Manchester United will play 2013 winners Wigan, while Chelsea face a London derby, following the fourth round draw of the competition.
Non-league sides Sutton United and Lincoln will both have home advantage in the FA Cup fourth round provided they win their third-round replays against Wimbledon and Ipswich respectively.
Sutton will welcome Cambridge or Leeds to Gander Green Lane if they see off the Dons at the second attempt, while Lincoln’s reward would be a home clash with Championship promotion chasers Brighton.
Chelsea will face Brentford in a west-London derby at Stamford Bridge, Manchester United welcome Wigan to Old Trafford and Manchester City travel to face either Crystal Palace or Bolton.
The winners of the replay between Plymouth and Liverpool will face Wolves, who pulled off one of the biggest shocks in round three with their win at Stoke.
Tottenham v Wycombe
Derby v Leicester
Oxford v Birmingham/Newcastle
Sutton/AFC Wimbledon v Cambridge or Leeds
Liverpool/Plymouth v Wolves
Souhampton/Norwich v Arsenal
Ipswich/Lincoln v Brighton
Chelsea v Brentford
Manchester United v Wigan
Millwall v Watford
Rochdale v Huddersfield
Sunderland/Burnley v Bristol City/Fleetwood
Blackburn v Barnsley/Blackpool
Fulham v Hull
Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley
Bolton/Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Matches to be played January 27-30