On Christmas Eve, we set you the challenge of answering 20 rock-hard Premier League quiz, with questions on all 20 clubs. Here, as promised, are the answers.

After another difficult year for many of us in ways we couldn’t possibly once imagine, the one consistent in all our lives has at least been the football.

The year may have started with football continuing to be played behind closed doors. However, supporters began being allowed to make their return to stadiums, where they brought back the noise and the atmosphere to the Premier League.

And while it seems life may soon be about to take another step backwards, for those celebrating the holiday period, we send you season’s greetings and our best wishes to you and your loved ones.

So, without further ado, here are the answers to our Premier League Quiz of the Season.

Have a go at the quiz if you haven’t done so already!

Premier League quiz answers

Arsenal

Arsenal are flying high under Mikel Arteta, but they might be even better off had they not hit the woodwork more times than any other team this season. In their 18 Premier League games so far this season, how many times have they hit the bar or post?

Answer ~11 times

Aston Villa

Nine of Aston Villa’s 10 most expensive signings of all time are currently still on Villa’s books and have featured this season. Who is the only player – signed 10 seasons ago – to break into that list?

Answer ~ Darren Bent

Brentford

Brentford’s big summer signing Yoane Wissa joined the Bees from which club in August?

Answer ~ Lorient

Brighton & Hove Albion

A regular in their side and one of their highest-rated players, how many goals and assists combined does Yves Bissouma have in his 98 Premier League appearances for the Seagulls?

Answer ~ Three (two goals, one assist)

Burnley

Who currently tops the assist charts for Burnley this season with three goals created?

Answer ~ Ashley Westwood

Chelsea

The Blues won their second Champions League crown in 2021, beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final. But which player was awarded Man of the Match in the game?

Answer ~ N’Golo Kante

Crystal Palace

Which Palace player is the only player outside Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea to feature in the top 10 of successful Premier League passers of the ball this season?

Answer ~ Marc Guehi

Everton

Rafa Benitez has a long career of managing in the Premier League, but how many times has he won Manager of the Month?

Answer ~ Seven times

Leeds United

Raphael Dias Belloli – better known to supporters as Raphinha – has been Leeds’ star man this season. However, in his 1351 Premier League minutes completed so far in 2021/22, do you know what his average wait is in minutes for each goal contribution? (Ten minutes either side)

Answer ~ 150 mins

Leicester City

What is the full name of the MLS side that Leicester’s legendary striker Jamie Vardy bought into earlier this year?

Answer ~ Rochester New York FC

Liverpool

Liverpool currently have the top two goal creators in the Premier League so far this season. Who are they?

Answer ~ Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold

Manchester City

In the summer, Manchester City broke the Premier League transfer record for Jack Grealish. Signing from Aston Villa, who is the only other club in England, aside from City, that Grealish has played for?

Answer ~ Notts County

Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer departed the United hotseat in November after a dire run of seven defeats from his final 13 games.

However, in his 168 matches in charge of the Red Devils, how many did he lose?

Answer ~ 40 losses

Newcastle United

Newcastle talisman Allan Saint-Maximin struck their equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Leeds in September, but who had struck the post earlier in the game for the Magpies?

Answer ~ Matt Ritchie

Norwich City

Who is the only Norwich player do have been shown a Premier League red card so far this season?

Answer ~ Ben Gibson

Southampton

Fill in the missing name from Southampton’s list of most expensive ever sales….

Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Luke Shaw, XXXXXX, Adam Lallana?

Answer ~Morgan Schneiderlin

Tottenham Hotspur

Recently-appointed Spurs boss Antonio Conte has enjoyed a distinguished career in management, but who were the first side he was ever officiallly in charge of?

Answer ~ Arezzo

Watford

Which Watford player was recently quoted as saying: “I used to be an Arsenal fan. I like Cesc Fabregas. But I’m no more an Arsenal fan. I was so much into Arsenal that sometimes I would cry when they lose. That wasn’t good for me. I don’t care about them now as they weren’t good for my health.”?

Answer ~ Emmanuel Dennis

West Ham United

According to the Premier League’s website, which Hammers star is currently standing on seven ‘big chances missed’ so far this season?

Answer ~ Jarrod Bowen

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Adama Traore is often regarded as the Premier League’s fastest player. However, which other Premier League player – at 22.12mph – has actually recorded a faster top speed than the Wolves winger this season?

Answer ~ Adam Armstrong (Southampton)