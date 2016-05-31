TEAMtalk Soccers: Premier League Game of the Season

The season hasn’t been without its fair share of drama, but what were the most memorable matches of the 2015-16 Premier League season?

With a total of 1026 goals in the 380 matches, there was no shortage of action, with high-scoring affairs in plentiful supply, perfectly complemented by a selection of late equalisers and wonder strikes.

5. Newcastle 3-3 Manchester United

Newcastle entered this crucial match in the bottom three, having just suffered two 1-0 defeats in a row, while United had won two on the bounce.

Wayne Rooney’s penalty and Jesse Lingard’s finish put them 2-0 up, but Georginio Wijnaldum and Aleksandar Mitrovic’s clawed the Magpies back level.

Rooney’s second looked to have won it for United, but Paul Dummett was an unlikely hero as he salvaged the draw in the last minute.

The point was not enough to take the Toon out of the drop zone, but there was no way of dampening the Geordie celebrations after a spirited display.

4. Liverpool 3-3 Arsenal

Anfield has seen some classics in its 124-year history, but not many can rival this damp January thriller.

Arsenal headed into the game top of the league, with Gooners dreaming that this might just be their year.

They were a bit behind the pace though, and Roberto Firmino twice gave Liverpool the lead in a riveting first 45, the second a spectacular 20-yard drive.

Giroud also missed an open net in the first half, while Firmino struck the bar in what was a wonderfully open game.

Arsenal took advantage of poor defending from Klopp’s side to level through Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud.

The Frenchman’s second goal of the night looked to have set the Gunners up for a huge, but substitute Joe Allen rewarded the hosts for a display hard-working display with a 90th-minute equaliser.

An ideal situation for Arsene Wenger unfolded pretty quickly, as the BBC recall:

“With 10 minutes remaining, Arsenal’s lead at the top of the table was four points. Yet Robert Huth’s late winner for Leicester City at Tottenham and Allen’s late strike left Arsenal only ahead of the Foxes on goal difference.”

3. Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham

It was the moment when the dreams became a wonderful reality as Chelsea held neighbours Tottenham in an enthralling encounter to crown Leicester champions.

Coming into the game, Spurs’ only hope of claiming a first title since 1961 was to win their final three games of the season, but they hadn’t won at Stamford Bridge in the league since 1990.

Things started well, as Harry Kane rounded the ‘keeper to give Spurs the lead and Son Heung-min’s low strike doubled their advantage.

Then, it all fell apart. First Gary Cahill lashed in a loose ball, then arguably the season’s biggest flop delivered his most telling contribution as he curled home a superb effort to secure the Foxes’ glory.

The BBC sum up events on the night quite well:

“It was a thrilling match which had it all: super goals, tasty tackles, touchline melees and apparent eye gouging. Indeed, Spurs were shown nine yellow cards, which is the most by a single team in a match in Premier League history.”

2. Man City 1-3 Leicester City

If people weren’t taking Leicester seriously as title contenders before their trip to the Etihad, they certainly were two hours later.

The Foxes Manchester City with a convincing victory at Etihad Stadium to move five points clear at the summit of the table.

Robert Huth gave Leicester an early lead when he got on the end of Riyad Mahrez’ teasing free-kick.

City looked sluggish and lethargic, with Ranieri’s men showing everything that had gotten them into their position a solid, disciplined and effective display.

Mahrez then made it 2-0 with a lovely step-over and finish, and Huth added to his earlier goal by converting a Christian Fuchs corner.

Sergio Aguero’s late consolation wasn’t enough to dampen the party atmosphere, and Leicester never looked back…

1. Norwich City 4-5 Liverpool

A thriller at Carrow Road saw Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool steal all three points from relegation threatened Norwich.

Roberto Firmino’s scuffed shot put the Reds ahead, though Dieumerci’s Mbokani’s cheeky backheel tied proceedings and Steven Naismith’s debut goal put the Canaries ahead.

Wes Hoolahan’s penalty saw the hosts open up a 3-1 lead, but Jordan Henderson and Firmino struck to level the game.

James Milner put the away side ahead, though Sebastien Bassong netted in added time to salvage what looked like a vital point for Norwich.

When the ball fell to Adam Lallana, the outcome was obvious. The travelling fans were in raptures as Liverpool had stolen victory from the jaws of disappointment. An absolute classic…