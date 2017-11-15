A gallery of World Cup stars we’ll most miss this summer
With the line up for the 2018 World Cup all-but complete, we have compiled our Team of Stars to miss out on a trip to Russia.
With the likes of Holland, Chile and Italy all missing out, there is plenty of talent to choose from.
See if you agree with our selections and let us know of any big names you’d have included.
Playing in a 3-4-2-1, our team is:
Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon
Centre-half: Virgil van Dijk
Centre-half: Giorgio Chiellini
Centre-half: Leonardo Bonucci
Right wing-back: Antonio Valencia
Centre midfield: Marco Verratti
Centre midfield: Naby Keita
Left wing-back: David Alaba
Left forward: Gareth Bale
Right forward: Alexis Sanchez
Centre forward: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Subs: Jan Oblak, Serge Aurier, Daniele De Rossi, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Arjen Robben, Lorenzo Insigne, Andrea Belotti