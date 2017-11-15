A gallery of World Cup stars we’ll most miss this summer

With the line up for the 2018 World Cup all-but complete, we have compiled our Team of Stars to miss out on a trip to Russia.

With the likes of Holland, Chile and Italy all missing out, there is plenty of talent to choose from.

See if you agree with our selections and let us know of any big names you’d have included.

Playing in a 3-4-2-1, our team is:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon

Centre-half: Virgil van Dijk

Centre-half: Giorgio Chiellini

Centre-half: Leonardo Bonucci

Right wing-back: Antonio Valencia

Centre midfield: Marco Verratti

Centre midfield: Naby Keita

Left wing-back: David Alaba

Left forward: Gareth Bale

Right forward: Alexis Sanchez

Centre forward: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Subs: Jan Oblak, Serge Aurier, Daniele De Rossi, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Arjen Robben, Lorenzo Insigne, Andrea Belotti