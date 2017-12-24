TEAMtalk’s Top 10 Premier League stars of 2017

As we prepare to close the door on another stellar year of brilliant entertainment in the Premier League, TEAMtalk brings you our list of the top 10 players over 2017.

There’s been thrills, spills, disappointments and frustrations – but despite Manchester City’s runaway lead this time around, there’s been plenty of celebrate as we give you our list of top performers over the calendar year.

Have a look at our selections, let us know any omissions and what your top 10 would be….

10: Paul Pogba

October 23, 2016 certainly feels an awful long time ago. That’s the date Paul Pogba last tasted defeat in a Premier League match for Manchester United. He might be much-maligned, but that comes with the label of being British football’s most-expensive player. But look beyond the blinkers, and what you have is arguably the most complete midfielder in the Premier League….

9: Nicolas Otamendi

If there’s a more improved player at Manchester City the Premier League than Otamendi, we’ll wait to hear one. The Argentinian is another who often gets criticised thanks to some bizarre preconception that he’s not that good a player.

Actually, Otamendi has been a rock solid presence in the heart of the City defence and deserves his place as the only defender – just eking in ahead of Cesar Azpilicueta – on our list.

8: Christian Eriksen

With 15 Premier League assists this year alone, and numerous other chances created, it’s easy to see why assist king Eriksen makes the cut. It’s also easy to see why the player is admired so much by the likes of Barcelona. Dele Alli might claim more goals and more of the headlines, but it’s Spurs’ Great Dane who truly floats our boat…

7: N’Golo Kante

The 2016/17 Player of the Year, Kante’s importance to Chelsea cannot be underestimated. He’d have rated higher on our list but for an untimely absence through the autumn, but if you’re looking for a stat to underpin his importance, it’s the fact that Chelsea have conceded just 5 goals in 10 games since his return; prior to that they’d shipped in 12 in 7 before that.

6: David De Gea

There’s little more to be said about the Premier League’s best goalkeeper, so we won’t, except to say Manchester United are beyond fortunate to have him and it’s probably fair to say the Spaniard is the world’s best right now. If Manchester United can keep him beyond the four-year deal he signed in 2015, then their trophy hopes (as well as our own entertainment) is vastly improved.

5: David Silva

A nice fella, who just makes the game look effortless. His form this season has quite sensational and it’s incomprehensible to think he could have left over the summer.

Instead he signed a new deal and stayed – and aren’t City and us grateful, especially now he’s started to add goals a plenty to his game.

One of the Premier League’s best-ever imports and one of City’s greatest ever…..

4: Philippe Coutinho

The first of two Liverpool stars in the top 10, Coutinho is quite simply a joy to watch. Liverpool’s determination to keep him will continue to face opposition though with Barcelona once again ready to go all out to sign him. At the £135m asking price, Coutinho is one of the world’s best stars and we’re blessed to have him in the Premier League. Let’s just hope his stay continues for as long as possible and Liverpool continue to resist Barcelona’s millions….

3: Mohamed Salah

This weekend’s Red Letter questioned whether Mohamed Salah was a £36million winger or now a £90million striker – and we can see why.

With 22 goals in his first 29 appearances for the Reds, the Egyptian is quite simply the signing of the season. And to think Jurgen Klopp had to be convinced about signing him….

2: Kevin De Bruyne

Start the car… and cancel all bets. Your 2018 Player of the Year is right here. Now any other time, De Bruyne would have eased into No 1 spot, but for the form of our No 1 pick….

But there’s no doubting that KDB deserves all the plaudits coming his way. The Ginger Prince has been far and away the Premier League’s best player this season in a team that is head and shoulders above the rest.

If City continue as they are, we could be talking about the greatest ever Premier League side, and one of the greatest ever to grace these shores.

1: Harry Kane

Might not be everyone’s pick for top spot, but how can you ignore a man who has scored 50+ goals in the calendar year?

The best thing is, is that Kane is the only Englishman in our list so it’s nice to see one of our stars make it into top spot.

When you look at the manner of Kane’s goals, you’re looking at the most complete English striker since Alan Shearer. Kane can score goals with his left foot, right foot and head; he can score tap-ins or long-range curlers; he can ghost in when you don’t expect it and score goals from absolutely nothing.

Dare we say it, but if he’s on it, then England may have half a chance of going deep into the World Cup finals next summer….

The “Harry Kane Team” as Pep Guardiola branded Tottenham earlier this season. Perhaps that’s a bit harsh, but we can see exactly what the City boss meant….