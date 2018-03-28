Tearful ex-Chelsea man fears the end is near for him at Bayern

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben believes a decision will be made on his future at the Bundesliga giants before the end of the season.

Dutch winger Robben, who has been at Bayern since 2009, is out of contract at the Allianz Arena at the end of the season.

But the former Chelsea man, who is now 34, admits it is hard to accept that the end of his time at the club, or even yet his entire playing career, could soon wind to a close.

Discussing his future, Robben – who has also played for Groningen, PSV and Real Madrid – says a final decision will be made when he sits down with Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in April.

“I am somewhat impatient about my future, but [Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz] Rummenigge told me that we would speak in April,” he told Bayerischer Rundfunk.

“The most difficult thing, when you get to my age, when you see that the end is approaching, is making the right decision.”