Teary Bruno Fernandes drops major hint that Man Utd transfer is close

Bruno Fernandes has strongly hinted that a transfer to Manchester United is imminent after struggling to contain his emotions on what looked increasingly likely to prove his last match for Sporting Lisbon.

The Portugal midfielder is a major target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer as he looks to overhaul a United squad that finished sixth last season.

Reports over the weekend from Portugal suggested that United had finally landed their man after a patient approach, having raised their initial €50m bid for the midfielder to €61.2m (£55m).

It was recently reported that Liverpool and Spurs were back in the race for Fernandes due to United’s hesitancy, however the latest update provides more positive news for the Red Devils.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Sport (via the Express) claims that Fernandes will join United ‘in a matter of hours’ with the two clubs having agreed a fee.

The player is now expected to fly to England for his medical, with an announcement expected soon.

United are believed to have agreed a £63million fee with Lisbon to sign Fernandes this summer but with the move yet to be given the green light, the midfielder captained his current employers against Valencia on Sunday night on what appears to be his farewell appearance.

Sporting slipped to a 2-1 defeat to their Iberian rivals, but all eyes were on Fernandes, with the player standing in the middle of the pitch with tears in his eyes and surrounded by a portion of his teammates.

Bruno Fernandes crying after Sporting Lisbon game pic.twitter.com/9v9lUzZ3Ja — Ben Bath (@Benjamin_bath) July 28, 2019

And when a clip appeared on social media at full-time showing the tears in full flow, it has been assumed as the biggest hint yet that the midfielder is set to pack his bags for Manchester with his transfer to United imminent.

The player is clearly a special talent and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted United will be getting their hands on a special player after details of a conversation between the pair were revealed over the weekend.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!