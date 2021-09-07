Teen sensation hints at future Man Utd deal after summer move admission

An English-born Icelandic starlet admitted he “knew” a Man Utd switch wouldn’t happen this summer, though left the door ajar to a future move.

Man Utd have generated one of the most promising talent pools in English football over recent years. The likes of Mason Greenwood and Scott McTominay are already making major impacts in the first-team, while their Under-23s side remains stacked with promising youngsters such as Shola Shoretire and Hannibal Mejbri.

One player that would be a superb addition to those ranks is Iceland international Isak Bergmann Johannesson.

The 18-year-old comes from rich sporting heritage being the son of former Leicester and Burnley midfielder, Joey Gudjonsson.

He has already received six caps at senior level for Iceland despite being born in England during his father’s playing days.

Johannesson’s rapid rise had drawn the attentions of a number of leading clubs across Europe. Man Utd were reported in March to be among the potential suitors.

However, Johannesson left Swedish side IFK Norrköping for Denmark when joining Copenhagen last week.

Sport Witness (citing Danish outlet Tipsbladet) reveal he commanded a fee of around €5m. But more interesting are the player’s quotes carried by the article.

Johannesson suggested he never had any intention of moving to a “big club” such as Man Utd despite his undoubted potential.

Three Manchester United players who could leave in January... Here are our picks for three players who could leave Manchester United in January.

Instead, indicating a level of maturity, he wishes to continue his development at a steady rate and put himself in position to join a club like the Red Devils when better prepared in the future.

“There were many rumours,” said Johannesson. “But I knew right away that I would not move to Manchester United, Juventus or any other big club.

“I would like to be there in ten years, when I am 28 and when I have reached my peak.

Ronaldo snubbed from team-mates five-a-side team

Meanwhile, Donny Van de Beek would not include Cristiano Ronaldo in his ideal five-a-side team for Manchester United in training, but does think the new arrival will raise the standards at the club.

Van de Beek was speaking in an extensive chat with former United defender Rio Ferdinand on his Vibe with FIVE YouTube channel. Within the conversation, the Dutch midfielder denied he had ever been close to an exit this summer. He also insisted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had promised him he will have a role to play.

But there were also some lighter matters to discuss, such as who would make up his dream five-a-side team in training.

When naming his choices, Van de Beek caught Ferdinand by surprise with a couple of notable omissions and intriguing picks.

He said: “That’s a good question. I think I would pick Raphael [Varane]. I am a big fan of Juan [Mata] as well.

“You have to pick Bruno [Fernandes] because he scores a lot of goals and a lot of assists. I would go for Luke Shaw and Nemanja Matic.”

READ MORE: Midfielder never given Man Utd chance agrees terms with Italian side