Teenage prodigy opens door to Man Utd and Liverpool transfer

Brazillian youngster Malcom has admitted he would be keen on a possible move to both Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Bordeaux man only signed for the French club in January 2016 from Corinthians, but his continuous improvement has attracted the elite clubs around the world.

The attacking midfielder has enjoyed his first full season in Ligue 1, scoring four times and assisting twice in 25 appearances.

Both Liverpool and United have scouted the 19-year-old this season and Malcom has openly declared his desire ‘to play for a big club in the Champions League and win it.’

Now the Brazil under-23 international has spoken out about the speculation, stating that although he’s happy in France, he won’t rule out a move in the future.

“This thing about Liverpool (and) Manchester – I don’t know anything about it,” he said.

“I’m very calm, I only think about Bordeaux today. I want to do my job well and give French fans lots of joy.”

The player has also been linked with a move to Sevilla and discussing a move across the border, he said: “I got to know, yeah, that (Sevilla boss) Jorge Sampaoli likes my football, my game style.

“If the opportunity shows up, I’ll be happy. If it doesn’t, I’ll keep working hard, humble as always.”

The youngster is adept on both sides of midfield, however, he has predominantly been deployed on the right-hand or in the centre for Bordeaux this season.