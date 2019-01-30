Teenage Wales starlet leaves Man City to join Bundesliga giants

Schalke have signed Wales winger Rabbi Matondo from Manchester City on a permanent deal.

The Bundesliga club have announced the 18-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half year contract at the Veltins Arena.

Matondo never made a first-team appearance at City but was regarded as one of their most promising academy players.

No fee has been disclosed but reports have indicated a price of around £10million.

Matondo, noted for his speed, made his senior Wales debut as a substitute in last November’s friendly defeat in Albania.

Matondo told Schalke’s website: “The Bundesliga is a great league. Schalke 04 is the right choice for my footballing future and I’m looking forward to being part of the club and its plans for the future.”