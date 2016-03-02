Ten explosive Premier League debuts to match Marcus Rashford

After Marcus Rashford’s explosive start to life as a senior Manchester United player, we remember 10 other Premier League debuts which were equally as impressive.

Rashford netted a deadly double on his Premier League debut for United against Arsenal, just a matter of days after scoring twice in their Europa League clash against FC Midtjylland.

Earlier in the week, our article looked at five things you might not know about the Manchester United youngster – and now we delve into the archives to recall 10 other eye-catching debuts in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klinsmann, Tottenham v Sheffield Wednesday 1994

He may have scored with a brilliant bullet header, and set up two more, but Klinsmann’s debut for Spurs will probably be best remembered for his diving celebrations.

As an aside, can you remember who the Spurs boss was who first brought the German to White Hart Lane?

Paulo Wanchope, Derby v Manchester United 1997

A personal favourite, this mazy 60-yard run will likely never be replicated anywhere ever, not just because of the Costa Rican’s amazing run and finish, but also because of the Costa Rican’s ungainly approach. Oh, and the small matter of Derby winning 3-2 at Old Trafford, by the way.

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City v Swansea 2011

When City paid Atletico £38million for the Argentinian in 2011, there were some who questioned the wisdom in spending (then) such huge sums on someone unproven in the Premier League. Despite starting on the bench and only entering the field just before the hour, Aguero scored twice – including one 25-yard rasper – to immediately eliminate any lingering doubts.

Alan Smith, Leeds v Liverpool 1998

Not long after his 18th birthday local boy Smith scored the equaliser for Leeds in a 3-1 win with his very first touch of the ball, in front of the Kop, that sparked his side in to life and set them on the way to the type of victory that must seem like another age to fans of the fallen Yorkshire giant.

Ruud van Nistelrooy Manchester United v Fulham 2001

After his move to Old Trafford had been delayed for a year due to a cruciate knee ligament injury, the weight of expectations on the Dutchman was huge – none more so by the fact that United had shelled out £19million to bring the striker in from PSV. If a goal on his debut in the Charity Shield wasn’t impressive enough, Van Nistelrooy followed it up with a double strike in a man-of-the-match performance in his full Premier League debut at Old Trafford. He started as he meant to go on too by netting an impressive 36 goals in his debut season for the club.

Fabrizio Ravanelli, Middlesbrough v Liverpool 1996

Eyebrows certainly were raised when the ‘White Feather’ swapped Juventus for Middlesbrough in 1996, but that disbelief was probably enhanced four-fold when he netted a brilliant debut hat-trick in a memorable 3-3 draw against Liverpool at the Riverside.

Alan Shearer Blackburn v Crystal Palace 1992

The first two of his unparalleled 260 Premier League goals, (and arguably his best-ever double?) Alan Shearer showed his intent from pretty much the word go after joining Blackburn for a then-British record £3.3million from Southampton in 1992.

Robbie Keane Wolves v Norwich 1997 & Coventry v Derby 1999

Keane made a habit of getting off to a flying start at a new club, at least in his youth, scoring both goals in Wolves’ 2-0 win over Norwich at Carrow Road and then repeated the trick for Coventry after they had shelled out a then British record transfer £6million for a teenager two years later. The only player to have two entries on our list, the greedy so-and-so…

Pedro, Chelsea v West Brom 2015

A goal within the first 20 minutes, an assist before half-time, a man of the match performance – the £23million signing from Barcelona was a huge part of the reason Chelsea picked up their first three points of the season of a stuttering title defence.

It’s fair to say it’s probably gone downhill for Pedro at Chelsea ever since, but as debuts go, his first game for the club makes it’s way into our top 10.

Any Premier League debuts you feel we’ve missed? Let us know in the story comments box, below.