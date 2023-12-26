Ten Hag barges Arteta aside as Man Utd explode into contention for €22m Arsenal target; teenage star reveals all on transfer plans

Manchester United are positioning themselves right to the front of the queue to sign talented Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren according to reports in Belgium, with Arsenal seemingly fading from the picture and with Erik ten Hag ready to focus on his signing ahead of Sofyan Amrabat.

The teenage midfielder has enjoyed a breakthrough year, having helped his side to a first domestic league title since 1957 and catapulting his side into the Champions League. And while the Belgian champions found life tough in Europe’s premier competition, finishing bottom of Group H with just three points from the 18 available, Vermeeren did himself no harm at all with a series of impressive displays.

Indeed, the 18-year-old defied his tender years with a series of mature displays in Antwerp’s engine room, earning him transfer attention from the likes of Barcelona and Juventus.

But the strongest interest has seemingly come from Arsenal, with TEAMtalk exclusively revealing that Edu had set his sights on his signing after deploying scouts to keep a close watch on his progress.

They are not the only side paying attention, however, and of late there has been reports that Tottenham are ready to join the queue of clubs looking to sign him.

Borussia Dortmund are also among those looking to pounce with the Bundesliga giants have a solid recent history of turning the game’s best youngsters into elite stars, with Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland among their recent success stories.

Now, however, Het Nieuwsblad claim Manchester United have burst on to the scene for Vermeeren with United boss Erik ten Hag a huge fan of the teenager and imploring his side to consider an approach to sign the star.

Man Utd want Arthur Vermeeren over Amrabat

Per the report, Ten Hag would now rather sign Vermeeren than turn Amrabat’s loan stint at Old Trafford into a permanent deal.

The Moroccan has struggled to find his best form for United since his loan move from Fiorentina, with the temporary stint costing United €10m until the end of the 2023/24 season.

They do have the option to turn that into a permanent €20m switch next summer. However, it’s believed Ten Hag now feels that cash is better spent on Vermeeren instead, who at 18 can still develop into one of the game’s elite stars.

Now in a bid to beat Arsenal to his signature, it’s claimed Man Utd are ready to offer Antwerp €22m (£19.1m) to get a deal done.

Now reports of United’s interest has prompted Vermeeren to comment on his future and has been quick to play down claims he could be on the move to Old Trafford or anywhere else.

“Yes, then you get the articles forwarded, don’t you, or then my brothers will come with it. The youngest in particular [Caesar, 14] is always very enthusiastic. He reads everything and believes everything immediately. (laughs) Maybe normal at that age, but then I tell him that not everything that appears in the newspapers or online is true,” he said.

“I know: if my lawyers haven’t told me about it yet, it won’t be concrete yet.”

Vermeeren drops hint at future transfer

Despite that, the teenager insists he plans to stay grounded and is adamant no decision has been made over where he will play his football next.

However, in explaining the merits of moving to either England, Germany, Italy or Spain, Vermeeren has indicated a potential willingness to move.

“I definitely think about things like that,” he admitted when asked about a possible transfer.

“Germany is very good for your physical health [career development]. The Serie A, that’s more tactics. In Spain it’s all about footballing ability, in England it’s about intensity… But there is no competition yet that I really prefer. It mainly depends on the teams.”

Vermeeren has also opened up about the conditions needed to persuade him to make a move in 2024.

“Well, in football you never know. I would like to stay at this club for the rest of my life. Okay, of course you want to take it a step further, but it is difficult to say when that will be possible. The puzzle must fit together,” the Belgian added.

“There are so many scenarios to take into account. Because suppose you sign somewhere and are rented out, but then the coach leaves. Then you suddenly find yourself with another coach who may not want you.”

Indicating a move is perhaps more likely in the summer than January, he concluded: “We’ll see what happens. But I want to finish the season here anyway.”

Vermeeren is contracted to Antwerp until summer 2026 and has scored two goals in 58 appearances for his club.

