Ten Hag buzzing as exit of Man Utd flop takes leap forward; Euro giants to match reduced price tag

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly willing to match Manchester United’s reduced price tag for Jadon Sancho, who looks set to leave on a permanent deal this summer.

The 23-year-old was banished from the Red Devils squad by Erik ten Hag and re-joined his former club on loan in January, where he has been enjoying his football.

Sancho has made 10 appearances since his return to Dortmund, scoring two goals and making two assists in the process.

Reports suggest that the German giants are very interested in signing Sancho on a permanent deal but financially, it could be a difficult transfer to pull off.

There have been suggestions that Man Utd-linked winger Donyell Malen could be included as a makeweight in the deal to convince Man Utd to lower their price demands.

However, in a major twist, it’s claimed that the Red Devils will demand a much lower fee for Sancho than initially expected and Dortmund are willing to pay it.

‘More talks’ scheduled between Man Utd and Dortmund

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Sancho ‘wants to stay at Dortmund’ and the club are willing to pay a maximum of £30m to secure his signature.

TEAMtalk reported on Saturday that the minimum Man Utd would be willing to sell Sancho for would be £30m, so it seems Dortmund are ready to match their price tag.

This is significantly less than the £73m the Red Devils paid to sign Sancho in 2019 but it’s clear that they are desperate to get him off the books.

The only thing now standing in the way of a deal for Sancho is his salary. The England international earns a staggering £300,000 per week with Man Utd, which Dortmund simply couldn’t afford to pay in full.

Their current top earner is Sebastian Haller, who earns £180,000 per week. As much as Dortmund like Sancho, they wouldn’t be willing to rip up their wage structure to sign him permanently.

Plettenberg notes that “more talks” are scheduled between Man Utd, Dortmund and Sancho’s entourage in the next few weeks as they try to thrash out a deal.

There is also the possibility that Sancho could be reintegrated into the Red Devil’s squad – but that would only be possible if Ten Hag was sacked as the pair are yet to resolve their issues with one another.

The Dutch coach’s future is not set in stone but his team’s dramatic win over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals has certainly helped his prospects of remaining at Old Trafford beyond this season.

