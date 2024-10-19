Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has revealed club chiefs are tracking Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, and they could frustrate both Liverpool and Real Madrid by re-signing him.

Fernandez left Man Utd in January to join Benfica on an initial loan which then became permanent over the summer. Benfica paid United an initial €6million for Fernandez, which could rise to €9m (up to £7.5m / $9.8m) through add-ons.

United wanted to keep some control over the left-back’s future though and included a £16m (€19.2m / $20.9m) buy-back clause in the deal which took him away from Old Trafford.

Ten Hag has now confirmed that buy-back clause and admitted United are considering whether to bring him back to England in the near future.

“I think the process is perfect,” he said at a press conference (via 90Min). “We loan him to Preston, he got back, then we loan him to Granada, he didn’t play so much there, and of course we, all the time, observed him and now we had the opportunity to sell him.

“But we have a buy-back so we have control of the situation, I think that’s what he needed.

“From Preston, then go to La Liga, go to Portugal, every time stepping up to a higher club and a better league. Now we have to see and assess the situation if he can be an option for us.

“But playing at Man Utd is not so easy, playing in the Premier League for Man Utd is not so easy. You need experience, also development. You get development from playing for better clubs and in better leagues.”

Man Utd hold key advantage over transfer rivals

The United hierarchy will be delighted that they have the ability to re-sign Fernandez, as the 21-year-old has impressed during his nine appearances for Benfica this term and is picking up interest from several major clubs.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are keen to take the Spain U21 international back to his homeland.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Liverpool are interested in making Fernandez their successor to Andy Robertson. Arne Slot’s side were also told they would have to match his significant €50m (£41.7m / $54.4m) exit clause to complete a deal.

But United can beat all of Madrid, Barca and Liverpool to Fernandez by simply activating his buy-back clause. And the £16m fee represents far better value than the sum Liverpool have been quoted.

It has been reported that Fernandez would rather return to Madrid than re-join United, having played in Los Blancos’ academy before originally joining United in September 2020.

Despite this, the Red Devils will feel confident that they can get Fernandez to re-sign for them. Fernandez could have a good shot at becoming United’s main left-back given how badly Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have struggled with injuries of late.

Man Utd round-up: Manager news, savage criticism of star

While Ten Hag is the one who has admitted United are looking at Fernandez, he might not be at the club to help him develop further next season.

United have eased pressure on the Dutchman with the 2-1 victory over Brentford, though he is still only a few defeats away from getting sacked.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic is the latest coach backed to replace Ten Hag. Thomas Frank, Eddie Howe and Graham Potter are all understood to be in the frame too after No 1 target Thomas Tuchel agreed to join England in January.

TEAMtalk can rule Turkey manager Vincenzo Montella out of the running after he was surprisingly named as an option.

Meanwhile, ex-United defender Paul Parker has reacted to claims either Newcastle or Crystal Palace might sign expensive flop Antony.

“I don’t see Newcastle or Palace being interested in him unless they’re going to virtually be given him by United,” Parker said. “They may see value in that. I just don’t want to see him turn out like [Donny] van de Beek.

“It would be best for him to go back home, and his home is Ajax. That’s where he had a lot of success and where his name was made. I’m not seeing Newcastle, and Palace financially doesn’t work.”

The pundit went on to savage Antony’s ability. “He plays like someone with a small stature, rounded shoulders, and doesn’t stand up with belief in himself,” he added.

“For someone with a left foot, he’s got one of the worst left feet I’ve seen, and left-footers are normally always talented.

“They’re either really talented or they’ve got a rocket of a left foot, and he just lacks any strength in his left foot. He struggles with power.”