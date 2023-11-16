Ten Hag decision undone, as Man Utd exit comes into focus for defender after new West Ham approach

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is once again a target for fellow Premier League side West Ham, according to a report.

This time last year, it looked as if Wan-Bissaka would be leaving Man Utd in the January transfer window after being overtaken by Diogo Dalot in the pecking order at right-back.

However, Wan-Bissaka fought for his place and eventually won the starting berth back from Dalot thanks to some good form.

Once again, though, his future is now up for question, since he is only under contract until the end of the season.

According to FootballTransfers, Wan-Bissaka is back on West Ham’s radar after they previously made their interest known to Man Utd in the summer.

At the time, Erik ten Hag blocked Wan-Bissaka’s exit in recognition of his improved performances last season. But he may be powerless to prevent the defender’s departure in 2024.

West Ham are on the lookout for someone who can take over from Vladimir Coufal, since he is out of contract in 2024 – as is his usual deputy, Ben Johnson.

They now believe there might be an opening for them to get their hands on Wan-Bissaka, if they can beat competition from his former club, Crystal Palace.

Promisingly, the report claims Wan-Bissaka would be more interested in the new challenge with West Ham, who have been involved in European football for three consecutive seasons now.

FootballTransfers also implies it would be in the January window, rather than the summer, in which West Ham would want to reinforce the right-back department.

If they cannot sign a right-back in January – when Wolves’ Nelson Semedo will also be on their radar, per the report – they would react by activating a one-year option to extend Coufal’s contract, but they would prefer to start afresh.

It might simultaneously be time for Wan-Bissaka to embark on a new challenge after entering a fifth season with Man Utd.

He has played 168 times for the Red Devils since joining them in the summer of 2019 for up to £50m.

It has often been a tussle with Dalot for the right-back role under Man Utd’s various regimes, with Wan-Bissaka only featuring in half of Man Utd’s Premier League games last season (in part due to some injury issues over the autumn months).

He has played in eight times across all competitions so far this season, either side of a hamstring injury.

Wan-Bissaka might be trusted more by West Ham

By the time he is able to move in 2024, Wan-Bissaka will have turned 26, so is at an age where he really ought to be somewhere he will be guaranteed to play regularly.

Unless West Ham’s plan is to take Semedo as well, then they might be more suitable than Man Utd in that regard.

The fact that Man Utd have been more interested in using their one-year option for Wan-Bissaka than entertaining talks for a long-term renewal may indicate he is not guaranteed to be a key part of their plans.

In contrast, persisting interest from West Ham might make Wan-Bissaka feel wanted – while the move would also allow him to return to his home city of London.

Meanwhile, Man Utd have been linked with Monaco’s Vanderson to take over at right-back.