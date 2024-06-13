Euro Paper Talk: Ten Hag delight with €60m Man Utd signing to follow huge double deal; Arsenal, Juventus transfer greenlit

A potential double deal has paved the way for Manchester United to sign a defender Erik ten Hag loves, while Juventus are preparing an offer for a player Arsenal are open to selling and a Tottenham sale is advanced – all in Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk.

BAYERN MOVES TEE UP MAN UTD TRANSFER

A double Bayern Munich move – one of which is 100 percent agreed – has cleared the way for Man Utd to sign Matthijs De Ligt, according to reports.

Bayern were always likely to respond in spectacular fashion after enduring their first trophyless season in over a decade.

A defensive revamp is on the way, with Vincent Kompany’s side chasing a double deal for Hiroki Ito and Jonathan Tah.

Bayern have triggered the €30m release clause in Ito’s contract with Stuttgart. A five-year contract has been agreed and the 25-year-old Japan international will soon become a Bayern player.

But despite the imminent arrival, Bayern are still intent on adding Bayer Leverkusen’s Tah to their ranks as well.

Tah is open to ditching the Bundesliga champions for Bayern and talks between the clubs regarding the transfer fee are ongoing.

As yet, there is a sizeable gap between each clubs’ respective valuations of Tah. Nonetheless, Bayern are dteermined to get their man when all is said and done.

To free up both room and funds for the double defensive coup, Bayern have put Dutch international Matthijs De Ligt up for sale.

Ten Hag gunning for De Ligt reunion

That’s where Man Utd come in, with Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg confirming United and Ten Hag in particular are huge admirers of the 24-year-old. Furthermore, United are ‘closely monitoring’ the player ahead of a swoop.

De Ligt surprisingly lost his place to Eric Dier in the second half of last season. Nonetheless, Ten Hag remains keen to sign his fellow Dutchman who he previously managed at Ajax.

Furthermore, reports emerging overnight revealed Ten Hag is refusing to give up control of transfers at Man Utd.

On the back of the club sticking with the Dutchman, Ten Hag has made it clear he still wants to be the man with the final say on who Man Utd sign. That is one of four key demands he’s made and if Ten Hag gets his way, a move for De Ligt could quickly take shape.

Plettenberg reaffirmed De Ligt has the green light to leave Bayern and prior reports have suggested a deal is there to be made for €60m/£50.7m.

The reporter wrote on X: “Understand Manchester United is closely monitoring the situation of Matthijs de Ligt!

“Erik ten Hag is still a big fan of de Ligt, and Man Utd is looking for a new centre-back.

“De Ligt is allowed to leave FC Bayern for a suitable offer. Also, because Ito will sign today and Tah is still a top target.

“De Ligt, top player. Top mentality. Now totally focused on the Euros!”

United are on the hunt for one and more probably two new centre-backs this summer. Raphael Varane is leaving as a free agent and could wind up joining the vast array of ex-Barcelona superstars at Inter Miami.

JUVENTUS PREPARE ARSENAL OFFER

Juventus are preparing an offer for Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior. New Juve boss Thiago Motta managed Kiwior at Spezia and the Gunners are willing to cash in for the right price. Kiwior is ‘enthusiastic’ about returning to Italy. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Bayern Munich have failed with an improved second bid for Fulham’s Joao Palhinha. With personal terms agreed, all eyes are on whether Bayern return with a third offer. (Sky Sports)

Newcastle have offered €15m plus €5m in add-ons (£16.9m combined) for rarely-used Barcelona forward Ferran Torres. Mundo Deportivo)

Jurgen Klopp’s agent has shut down speculation the Liverpool legend will manage RB Leipzig next. “[It’s] total nonsense. There’s nothing to it,” declared the agent. (Marc Kosicke – Klopp’s agent)

Real Madrid are showing serious interest in Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero. (ESPN Argentina)

MAN CITY CHASE GOAL MACHINE

Manchester City are targeting a move for 19-year-old Wolfsburg striker Dzenan Pejcinovic who scored 31 goals in 21 matches for the German side’s Under-19s last season. (Kicker)

Al-Nassr’s €5m swoop for Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has stalled due to issues between the clubs. Szczesny remains keen to seal the deal and hopes the sides will iron out their differences. (Fabrizio Romano)

Atletico Madrid are open to signing Barcelona outcast Vitor Roque on loan. Roque’s loan switch would pave the way for Joao Felix to re-sign with Barcelona on a second loan spell. (Sport)

Atalanta will trigger their €22m option to buy in the loan agreement of AC Milan forward Charles De Ketelaere. Milan are fixated on signing Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee as his direct replacement. (Fabrizio Romano and Rudy Galetti)

Milan are courting Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash, though if Villa stick to their £30m valuation the deal won’t get airborne. (The Athletic)

TOTTENHAM EXIT ADVANCED

Tottenham right-back Djed Spence is in ‘advanced talks’ over signing with Serie A side Genoa in a loan-to-buy agreement. Spence spent the latter half of last season loaned to Genoa who are finalising a conditional obligation to buy worth £7m in the new agreement. (Football Insider)

RB Leipzig have won the race to sign coveted Schalke youngster, Assan Ouedraogo. Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Man Utd had all shown interest, but the 6ft 4in midfielder has now joined Leipzig who triggered his €10m release clause. (Sky Germany)

Atalanta are weighing up a move for Galatasaray winger Nicolo Zaniolo who spent last season loaned to Aston Villa. Galatasaray will greenlight a deal worth €20m, be it a permanent sale or loan with an obligation to buy. (Rudy Galetti)

Real Madrid are increasingly confident of signing Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. The Canadian has relaxed his annual salary demands in Bavaria to €16m, though Bayern are refusing to budge on their top offer of €13m plus variables. Real Madrid hope to sign Davies for a cut-price fee this summer or as a free agent in 12 months’ time. (AS)

BRIGHTON TO MAKE HISTORY WITH NEW MANAGER

Brighton are closing in on appointing 31-year-old St Pauli manager Fabian Hurzeler as their new manager and a three-year deal has been prepared. The German-American will become the youngest permanent manager in Premier League history. (Sky Germany)

The president of Lille has confirmed Leny Yoro and Jonathan David can leave the club this summer. Centre-back Yoro has attracted interest from Man Utd and Real Madrid. (Lille president Olivier Letang)

Celtic forward Oh Hyeon-gyu is on Belgian side Genk’s radar and the South Korean is keen to leave the Scottish champions in search of more regular minutes. (Het Nieuwsblad)

Alvaro Morata has publicly talked up leaving Atletico Madrid after coming to the conclusion he’s unlikely to get much playing time under Diego Simeone next season. (Alvaro Morata)