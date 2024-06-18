Manchester United have identified a new striker and defender signing in a combined €100m double deal, a Liverpool star has ‘everything in place’ to join Barcelona, while Tottenham are looking at deals to sign two strikers.

MAN UTD TARGET LIGUE 1 STRIKER WITH €60M DEFENDER TO FOLLOW

Manchester United have drawn up a shortlist of four targets this summer to strengthen two positions, with the Red Devils set to make a firm approach for a new striker and a new defender before the end of this month, as per the latest reports.

United need an injection of quality in their squad this summer with Sir Jim Ratcliffe desperate to revive their fortunes after an indifferent 2023/24 campaign that saw the club finish in the all-time low of eighth in the Premier League, but then finish the season on a high with victory in the FA Cup.

That win at Wembley helped Manchester United secure an important place in the Europa League and while nowhere near as financially rewarding as the Champions League, will still help significantly with the club’s revenue both on matchdays and through UEFA payments.

As a result, Ratcliffe plans to make up to four new signings this summer to strengthen his squad with a centre-half, a midfielder and a new striker all on his wishlist.

However, the British billionaire has made clear his plans not to sign proven world beaters already, but instead sign young, upcoming talent who can go on to reach that level at Old Trafford.

As far as a new striker is concerned, reports in France claim United are set to decide between two targets in the coming days: Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee or Jonathan David of Lille.

Their interest in Zirkzee has been well documented, though that prospective €40m transfer is complicated by his agent Kia Joorabchian’s demands for a €12m payment on top of any fee.

David could join Man Utd for bargain fee

As a result, United could be persuaded more towards David, with the Canada striker likely to leave Lille this summer with his current deal due to expire in 2025.

To that end it’s claimed United believe an offer of €40m (£33.8m) could be enough to land the 24-year-old, who has an impressive 121 career goals from 266 appearances.

They intend to watch David in their opening Copa America match against Argentina this week and if David impresses, an immediate offer could be launched.

David finished the season just gone with an impressive 35 goal involvements (26 goals and nine assists) from 47 appearances. A player who likes to drop deep to help build the attacks, David also finished the season with an 83% pass accuracy and can shoot with either foot.

A player not afraid to take players on, either, he looks the ideal upgrade for the now departed Anthony Martial and a perfect player to provide cover and competition for Rasmus Hojlund.

Better yet, at the sort of fees being quoted, he would fit in perfectly with Ratcliffe’s wishes to avoid spending big on the Mbappes of this world.

At 24, he’s a player who should also only get better.

Man Utd to go for Inacio if Branthwaite bid fails

Ratcliffe has also seemingly decided who to pursue in his hunt to sign a new centre-half this summer.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is the top target, though as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed first, their offer of a paltry £35m (plus £8m in add-ons) has been swiftly rejected by the Toffees.

Ratcliffe does plan an increased offer for Branthwaite worth closer to the £60m mark, but will walk away if the Merseyside side decide to reject what is already deemed to be their final offer.

Given Everton value the England cap at a minimum £70m, it seems their approach looks destined to fail.

However, Ratcliffe does have a Plan B and reports in Portugal state the Red Devils plan to trigger the €60m (£50.7m) clause in Goncalo Inacio’s contract if their offer for Branthwaite falls short.

Inacio has established himself as one of European football’s leading young defenders, having won the Primeira Liga title twice already under Ruben Amorim.

And with A Bola claiming Sporting need a sale to balance the books, United are ready to make their move for the 22-year-old, who has been capped nine times by Portugal and is part of their Euro 2024 squad.

LEEDS UTD FORCED TO ABANDON ROMA TRANSFER

Leeds United had a deal in place to sign Roma midfielder Edoardo Bove for a fee of €18m to €20m had they secured promotion, but the planned meeting with his agent has now been abandoned following their failure to seal a place in the Premier League. (Il Tempo)

Tottenham have warned Real Madrid they have absolutely zero intentions of listening to any approaches for Cristian Romero this summer after the Argentinian defender was linked with a big-money move to the Bernabeu. (Fabrizio Romano)

Newcastle United have been warned that AC Milan would demand close to €50m (£42.3m) for Fikayo Tomori amid claims Eddie Howe wants to bring the defender back to the Premier League. (various)

Veteran Barcelona star Sergi Roberto is dreaming of a move to the Premier League this summer as the end of his Nou Camp stay nears. Girona, Valencia, Sevilla and Porto have all been linked, but the versatile 32-year-old would prefer to test himself in England next. (Mundo Deportivo)

Aston Villa are still trying to finalise a swap deal with Douglas Luiz in a move that will see Samuel Iling-Junior and Weston McKennie move the other way. The delay in reaching a full agreement has been put down to the American’s wage demands over a move to Villa Park. (Calciomercato)

The agent of Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has confirmed his client is willing to leave Spurs but only wants to sign for a club with big trophy ambitions. (Fabrizio Romano)

Bayern Munich are ready to join the hunt to sign Liverpool and Newcastle target Federico Chiesa, with Juventus willing to sell the Italy winger for around €50m to help fund a move for a new attacking arrival of their own. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Al Nassr are to launch a big move to convince Liverpool to sell Virgil van Dijk this summer with the Dutchman’s deal, due to expire in a year’s time, giving the Reds plenty to ponder. (TEAMtalk exclusive)

LIVERPOOL TRANSFERS: BARCELONA ON TRACK TO SIGN LUIS DIAZ

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has ‘everything lined up’ to complete a move to Barcelona this summer with talks over a move to the Nou Camp set to take place in the next few weeks, as per new reports in Colombia. (various)

Juventus are keen to sign Jadon Sancho on a season-long loan with an option to buy with Manchester United valuing the winger at around the €50m (£42.3m) mark. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid are ready to make a firm move for England midfielder Conor Gallagher, amid claims Chelsea are ready to cash in on their academy star for a fee of around €50m (£42.3m). (Marca)

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are ready to launch a mega-money offer to AC Milan for star forward Rafael Leao, with the Portuguese star’s buyout clause currently set at €175m. (Tuttomercato)

West Ham are pushing to sign unwanted Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, though the former Manchester City man would prefer to remain at the Nou Camp. (Mundo Deportivo)

Departing Borussia Dortmund veteran, Mats Hummels, is set to open talks over a surprise move to LaLiga with Real Mallorca. (AS)

Barcelona have ruled out the sale of Manchester United target Vitor Roque – but are open to a potential loan exit for the Brazilian teenager, with Juventus also on his trail. (Mundo Deportivo)

Tottenham are pushing to sign Juventus’ agreement to sign Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori with the Italy man likely to leave for a fee of around €35m (£29m). (Corriere dello Sport)

TOTTENHAM TO TRIGGER BRILLIANT DOUBLE STRIKER DEAL

Tottenham are weighing up a move for Tammy Abraham after learning Roma are willing to sell the former Chelsea striker for just €30m (£25.3m) this summer. Spurs are also keen on Ivan Toney and Santiago Gimenez and could look to bring in two strikers if they can offload Richarlison for big money. (Corriere della Sera)

AC Milan have made a ‘concrete move’ to sign West Ham left-back Emerson Palmieri, raising speculation that Theo Hernandez could be sold to Real Madrid this summer. (Sky Italia)

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin insists he is happy at the Bernabeu but has not closed the door on a move away amid claims Arsenal are on the Ukrainian’s trail. (various)

Fenerbahce are ready to make a concrete bid to sign Victor Lindelof from Manchester United this summer with the 29-year-old’s deal due to expire at Old Trafford next summer. (Sky Germany)

Leeds United are in talks with Marc Roca over the permanent transfer of loan midfielder Marc Roca. Under terms of agreement – and following the Whites’ failure to win promotion – he is eligible to join on loan again, but Betis are keen to make his stay permanent. (Marca)

Inter Milan officials are set to meet Genoa to finalise a deal to sign Spanish goalkeeper Josep Martinez. (Fabrizio Romano)

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Rodriguez accepts his time at the Bernabeu will end this summer, though any deal to take him away will include a 50% sell-on clause and a buy-back option for Los Blancos over the 19-year-old prospect. (AS)

Arsenal are ready to launch an opening offer worth €75m (£63.4m) for Napoli striker Victor Osimhem, though Aurelio De Laurentiis is likely to reject that proposal with the striker’s clause set at €120m (£101.3m). (CalcioNapoli)