Ten Hag delight as Man Utd told incredible £100m transfer ‘will happen’, with Arsenal and Chelsea battle looming

Erik ten Hag could end up with a formidable strike partnership involving both Rasmus Hojlund and Evan Ferguson, as Manchester United have been told that the Brighton star will be on the move – though Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested.

Ferguson is part of the latest crop of Brighton youngsters picking up interest from England’s biggest teams. After managing 15 goals in 43 games for Brighton, and having only recently turned 19 years of age, Ferguson is one of the hottest properties in the Premier League.

The centre-forward is thriving at the Amex after Seagulls boss Roberto de Zerbi placed his trust in him. Ferguson has the ability to score with either foot or with his head, while he can also keep two centre-backs busy at once. His classy performances are helping those around him play better, too.

Given how well the Republic of Ireland international is doing, it is no surprise that elite clubs are keeping tabs on him. Brighton recently managed to tie him down to a contract lasting until June 2029, which will protect his £100million transfer value, but that is not stopping their rivals from planning moves.

On Monday, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Man Utd, Liverpool and Spurs will face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea to snare Ferguson.

Former Spurs and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has now given his take on the situation. He believes Ferguson leaving Brighton for a so-called big club ‘will happen’, with Man Utd likely to be right at the front of the queue.

“Brighton have been very clever by tying Ferguson to a new deal,” Robinson said in an interview with Football Insider.

“It works for the player and it works for them. He carries huge value because he is a quality player.

‘No doubt’ Evan Ferguson will move on, says pundit

“You listen to a lot of people who talk about strikers who note his all-round game, the impact that he has, the ability that he’s got and the quality finisher that he is.

“I have no doubt – and no disrespect to Brighton because they are a European club – but he will move onto bigger and better.

“He will move to a Champions League side – he’s that good. Whether that’s now or two or three years down the line, it will happen.

“Man Utd have invested heavily in Rasmus Hojlund, and I think that’s coming to fruition.

“You can see it with the goals he’s scored in the Champions League, he needs time and with good players around him and if he gets the service that he needs, he’s proven he can score and I think he will in the Premier League.

“They don’t need Ferguson at the moment, but if anyone could in the future then they won’t be the only ones knocking at the door.”

