Ten Hag demands Man Utd sign world-class Liverpool target in big Sofyan Amrabat upgrade, with £85m offer drawn up

Erik ten Hag has urged Manchester United to beat Liverpool in the race for a top midfielder as he hunts alternative options to Sofyan Amrabat, according to a report.

Ten Hag is eager to improve his midfield ranks with a second signing in the position this summer, having already brought in Mason Mount from Chelsea for £60million. Amrabat, who represents Fiorentina and the Morocco national team, is high up in Ten Hag’s thinking after they worked together at FC Utrecht.

On August 2, Man Utd appeared to be handed a massive setback in their pursuit of Amrabat as reports in the Italian media claimed he was considering staying in Serie A. “I don’t know if I’m leaving… maybe I can stay here at Fiorentina,” he was rumoured to have said.

But Fabrizio Romano quickly moved to shut down such claims. He revealed how the quotes were fake, as Amrabat does indeed want to join Man Utd and has told Fiorentina this stance.

Therefore, it seems Man Utd have received the green light from the 2022 World Cup star to bid for him. However, they could end up snubbing this move if a better midfielder becomes available.

According to a huge report from Spanish outlet Sport (via Sport Witness), Man Utd could move for Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Frenchman has recently become a target for German giants Bayern. It has also been suggested that Liverpool could rival Bayern for Tchouameni, with Jurgen Klopp a big fan of his.

But Man Utd are now preparing to hijack both Liverpool and Bayern’s moves. They are ‘paying close attention’ to Tchouameni’s situation after Ten Hag ‘asked’ the club to submit a bid for him.

Man Utd tipped to bid £85m for Real Madrid ace

Man Utd director of football John Murtough is now considering a big-money approach. He is willing to match what Madrid originally paid for the 23-year-old, which was £85m.

A transfer at this price would put Tchouameni second on the list of Man Utd’s most expensive signings, behind only Paul Pogba (£89m).

Previously, it would have been unthinkable for Madrid to sell Tchouameni, given the fact he is one of the best young midfielders in the world. However, the Spanish titans are trying to raise money to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer and selling Tchouameni would be one of the best ways of doing this. The rising interest in his services means they will be able to get a huge amount of money for him.

Plus, Madrid should be able to cope without Tchouameni, despite his obvious talent. This is because Carlo Ancelotti can already rely on Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde in midfield. And even when Modric and Kroos retire, Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga will be ready to step into their shoes.

Tchouameni would be a brilliant signing for Man Utd, and the move would also deprive Klopp of a top Liverpool target.

Meanwhile, Rasmus Hojlund has conducted his first interview as a Man Utd player after his £72m switch from Atalanta was confirmed.