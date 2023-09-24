Ten Hag desperation prompts Man Utd to prepare bid for new Liverpool, Arsenal target rated at £50m

Manchester United are one of three Premier League clubs showing an interest in Brentford full-back Aaron Hickey, according to a report.

Hickey has also caught the attention of Arsenal and Liverpool, the Sunday Mirror has claimed, with all three clubs deemed to be ‘ready to make bids’. In order to tempt Brentford into a sale, though, around £50m will have to be put on the table.

It is not yet clear which suitor might be leading the race for the Scotland international. However, the report does emphasise how ‘desperate’ Man Utd are for reinforcements in Hickey’s territory.

The former Hearts prospect can play in either full-back position, but is currently expected to have a prominent role on the left side of the Brentford defence to cover for the injured Rico Henry.

Coincidentally, as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed, Henry was someone else Man Utd were looking at in the summer when dealing with injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. Ultimately, they took Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur instead, but he isn’t expected to stick around beyond the season.

Now, as Erik ten Hag continues his rebuilding project at Man Utd, the club may have turned their attention to Hickey for the long term, also keeping in mind he could compete with Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back.

Arsenal and Liverpool also in battle for Hickey

However, Mikel Arteta is a major fan of Hickey, so could encourage Arsenal to launch their own rival attempt for the defender.

The Gunners sent his compatriot and fellow full-back Kieran Tierney out on loan to Real Sociedad this summer, while they have struggled to settle on a natural right-back in recent months, using players like Benjamin White and Thomas Partey out of position.

Furthermore, Liverpool might be looking to strengthen other positions next after focusing on their midfield this summer. In the full-back areas, they have a strong starting duo of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson (another international colleague of Hickey’s), but might be a little light in terms of their backup options.

Brentford still have Hickey, 21, under contract until 2026. He has made 32 appearances for the club since joining them from Bologna in 2022.

Meanwhile, Ivan Toney is another player Brentford will be bracing themselves to receive bids for in January.