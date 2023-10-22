Ten Hag douses flames on major Man Utd January exit to leave Premier League rival completely in limbo

Erik ten Hag could soon have to answer to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says West Ham target Harry Maguire is “playing like we want him to” after a man-of-the-match performance in the 2-1 win at Sheffield United.

Maguire started his second successive Premier League game and stood out against his former club at Bramall Lane as the Red Devils marked the death of Sir Bobby Charlton with three points.

The England centre-half’s career at Old Trafford appeared to be over after he was stripped of the captaincy and allowed to explore the possibility of signing for West Ham in the summer, but he was always committed to regaining Ten Hag’s favour.

Maguire looks to be doing that now, with the Dutchman impressed by his Bramall Lane performance and potentially ruling out a proposed switch to the Hammers in January in the process.

“I have to say Harry is playing like we want him to play,” he said.

“Very proactive out of possession, dominating his opponent, stepping in when necessary, reading the game, good covering but also in possession very proactive, stepping in, delivering good passes, switching, yes, I am happy with his performance.”

United hardly put in a fitting performance to remember Charlton by but they got the job done against a team who are yet to win this season.

They went ahead against the run of play when Scott McTominay scored his third goal in two games but Oli McBurnie’s penalty quickly levelled for the Blades before the break.

Ten Hag’s men improved after the interval and won it in the 77th minute through Diogo Dalot’s curling effort.

Moyes blow but Maguire future still uncertain

If Maguire does stay at Old Trafford the news will come as a big blow to David Moyes, who is a big fan of Maguire and wants to bring him to the London stadium.

The big question for the England man now, however, is what will happen when United’s injuries in defence start to take a turn for the better.

Raphael Varane was back on the bench at Bramall Lane and replaced Jonny Evans late in the game.

Lisandro Martinez could also remain on the sidelines for another month as he recovers from a foot injury, but when he returns that could leave Maguire watching on from the bench again – unless he proves without doubt that he should stay in Ten Hag’s side.

The Red Devils are back in action on Tuesday evening when they take on FC Copenhagen in the Champions League.

