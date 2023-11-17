Ten Hag fuming as Man Utd outcast rules out big-money Saudi move; problematic ‘preference’ revealed

Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho is unwilling to join a Saudi Pro League club in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The winger was banished from the Man Utd senior squad in September after he said Erik ten Hag made him a ‘scapegoat’ for not picking him in a game against Arsenal.

Ten Hag claimed that his absence was due to poor performances in training. Now, he hasn’t made an appearance since August and the Red Devils are keen to offload him in January.

The majority of interest in Sancho has come from Saudi clubs.

Al-Ettifaq asked about the conditions of a potential loan for Sancho in the summer window but have not come back after being informed that Man Utd want to include mandatory buy clause.

TEAMtalk sources understand that Al-Ettifaq are not the only interested club in Saudi Arabia and there could be another bid for him from the world’s richest league when the January window rolls around.

It now seems, however, that Sancho won’t entertain a switch to the Gulf State this winter.

JadonSancho not keen on Saudi move

According to 90min, Sancho is ‘far from sure’ about joining a Saudi club, which limits Man Utd’s options in terms of who they can sell him to.

The report states that ‘loans are more viable at this point’ as he ‘remains unconvinced’ about joining a Saudi team.

Sancho’s representatives are said to ‘have made it clear to Man Utd that they will be choosing Sancho’s next move, although some different faces could be making decisions at Old Trafford by early 2024.’

Indeed, a recent report has claimed that prospective Man Utd investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe could intervene in the Sancho saga, as he thinks things have ‘gone too far’ and is concerned Ten Hag’s tough stance is devaluing one of the club’s assets.

90min claim that Sancho’s preference would be to move back to former club Borussia Dortmund, where he spent an incredibly successful four years.

However, the winger is aware a move back to Dortmund would not be simple despite being willing to take a pay cut to make it happen.

This is because Man Utd are reluctant to let Sancho, who they signed for £73m, leave for a cut-price fee, and know Saudi clubs would spend more to bring him in.

Dortmund would also have to make room in their squad to accommodate him and a loan deal would be their preference.

A switch to Saudi Arabia would be an easy solution for Man Utd to sort the Sancho problem out, but his Dortmund ‘preference’ could make it difficult for them to offload him in January.

