Ten Hag grinning as Arsenal told they have no chance of poaching Man Utd striker target

Arsenal and Man Utd have been linked with a move for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee but a reliable source has ruled the Gunners out of the race.

Mikel Arteta is thought to be considering bringing in a new striker, with Eddie Nketiah linked with a move away from the Emirates amid interest from Crystal Palace.

Gabriel Jesus and Nketiah have managed just eight goals between them this season so a new front man could give Arsenal a major boost in the title race.

Players such as Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen are admired by the Arsenal hierarchy but a move for both those players seems out of reach this month.

As reported by TEAMtalk, both the Gunners and Man Utd are also keen on Zirkzee, who has been in fine form in Serie A this season. He is valued around the £50m mark.

However, it now seems that the Erik ten Hag’s side could have a free run at signing the 22-year-old talisman in the current transfer window.

Ornstein: Arsenal move for Zirkzee ‘pretty unfeasible’

According to reputed transfer journalist David Ornstein, an Arsenal move for Zirkzee in this window is likely ‘unfeasible.’

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily Podcast, Ornstein said: “To do someone a deal like Zirkzee is pretty unfeasible this month, he’s attracting a lot of eyes across Europe.

“Bayern have some control over the situation due to some convoluted buyback possibility.

“I don’t think he will go to Arsenal, I think too much needs to happen and they’re planning for a quiet month at Arsenal.”

As mentioned, Man Utd are also interested in Zirkzee, so they could potentially test Bologna’s resolve with a bid for him in the next couple of weeks.

The Dutchman joined the Italian club in the summer of 2022 and has established himself as one of their most important players.

He has made 43 appearances to date for Bologna, netting 10 goals and making six assists in the process. This gives him an average of 0.37 goal contributions per match.

Zirkzee is still a youngster and is only expected to improve as he gains experience, so could prove to be a solid long-term investment for Man Utd.

Rasmus Hojlund has scored just one Premier League goal since his move to Old Trafford at the beginning of the season.

With Anthony Martial linked with a move away from Man Utd, Zirkzee could be brought in as his replacement and have an immediate impact on the current campaign.

