Ten Hag grinning, as Dortmund plan to offload Arsenal, Chelsea target ahead of Sancho reunion

Borussia Dortmund could reportedly loan out highly-rated winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens in January to make room for a Manchester United outcast.

Jadon Sancho is currently banished from the Man Utd squad after falling out with Erik ten Hag. He claimed he had been made a ‘scapegoat’ by his manager in a controversial social media post.

The winger will not be allowed to return to first-team training until he apologises for his actions. Several clubs are keeping tabs on Sancho, who could leave in January as a consequence.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Tottenham are considering making a move for the England international, while Juventus are also interested.

Borussia Dortmund are also keen on a reunion with Sancho. Given his previous form with the Bundesliga club, re-joining them could be the best thing for the Sancho’s career.

Reports now suggest that Borussia Dortmund could part ways with an Arsenal and Chelsea transfer target in January to make room for Sancho.

Man Utd ‘open’ to selling Sancho in January

According to 90min, Borussia Dortmund are’ ready to allow Bynoe-Gittens to move on loan in January’ as they ‘continue to explore a possible reunion with Sancho.’

It’s claimed that Man Utd would be ‘open’ to letting Sancho leave on a permanent basis, but ‘accept that a loan is more likely’ at this stage. That is good news for Dortmund, who may ‘struggle’ to pay 100% of the winger’s wages.

90min claim that Sancho may consider taking a wage cut, however, as he is ‘keen’ to return to the Bundesliga.

Dortmund have made a decent start to the season and currently sit in fourth place in the table. There is a belief that they will need more quality in their team if they want to win the league title, however.

Sancho scored an impressive 50 goals and made 67 assists in 137 appearances for Dortmund – which was what earned him the £73m move to Man Utd in the first place. Therefore, he could be exactly what the German side need.

Bynoe-Gittens is undoubtedly a top talent. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of the 19-year-old, who has made five appearances this season. Chelsea have also registered an interest in the youngster.

Bynoe-Gittens recently signed a new contract at Dortmund, which is valid until 2028. Arsenal and Chelsea both remain on Bynoe-Gittens’ trail, though, and will not be dissuaded by his commitment to BVB, which is purely designed to protect his valuation.

90min add that a loan within the Bundesliga is the most likely option for Bynoe-Gittens, who played with Manchester City and Reading during his youth career.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal or Chelsea throw their hat into the ring with an approach for the youngster in the January window.

