Ten Hag grinning as Man Utd get chance to sign midfielder he loves; could replace Casemiro in the summer

Erik ten Hag could be key to a Man Utd transfer that'd make him very happy

Manchester United are could reportedly reignite their interest in Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong as they plan to bolster their midfield.

The Dutch international was Erik ten Hag’s top target in his first summer at Old Trafford, but he was ultimately unable to lure him away from the Camp Nou.

The pair know each other well from their time at Ajax, where they won an Eredivisie title and KNVB Cup together.

Man Utd eventually signed Casemiro as an alternative to De Jong, who has played a key role for the Red Devils for the past season and a half.

However, at the age of 31, the former Real Madrid man is past his best and reports suggest that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to sell him this summer.

According to Spanish journalist Lluis Canut, Man Utd still retain a ‘special interest’ in De Jong and could make a move for him in the coming months.

It is claimed that the Red Devils have a better chance of signing the 26-year-old this time around.

De Jong reportedly ‘unhappy’ at Barcelona

Canut states that De Jong is ‘disappointed’ with his current situation at Barcelona.

The midfielder deferred the payment of his salary in the first three years of his contract (which he signed in 2019) to help with the Spanish club’s financial issues.

De Jong is meant to receive £21.1m from Barcelona this season – the most he has been owed in a season since joining the club.

The Dutchman is thought to be frustrated by how his situation has been handled and is now more open to leaving than before.

While Man Utd may be able to convince De Jong to join them this time around, they may not need him as much as when they first chased his signature in 2022.

Kobbie Mainoo has broken onto the scene at Old Trafford this season and the 18-year-old looks to be one of the most exciting young midfielders in England.

He has made nine Premier League appearances so far this season and in recent weeks has moved ahead of the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in the pecking order.

If Mainoo can continue his current form, Man Utd may not need to splash the cash on a new midfielder even if long-term target De Jong becomes available.

