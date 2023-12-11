Ornstein confirms Ten Hag decision to axe Man Utd flop, with £75m striker upgrade identified

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has no intention of extending Anthony Martial’s contract beyond the end of this season, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, with summer the Red Devil’s summer signing Rasmus Hojlund now preferred by Ten Hag.

Martial signed a new five-year deal in 2019, which included a clause enabling Man Utd to extend his stay by 12 months to July 2025.

However, according to reputed transfer journalist David Ornstein, Ten Hag has opted against triggering his one-year extension clause, meaning Martial will be a free agent next summer.

“Manchester United do not intend to activate the option to extend Anthony Martial’s contract,” Ornstein wrote on X.

“Current deal expires in 2024 (+ 1yr). Barring a change of plan, the 28 year-old will exit Man Utd as free agent next summer unless suitable offers arrive in January.”

Indeed, Man Utd would no doubt prefer to sell Martial in January if they can find someone willing to take a punt on him.

The Red Devils will also need to bring in a new striker to replace the Frenchman if he does leave mid-season.

Man Utd eye Openda to replace Martial

Martial has made 13 Premier League appearances so far this season and has scored just one goal in the process. Only five of those appearances have been starts.

The forward hasn’t scored double figures of goals in a season since 2019-20, when he recorded his career-best tally of 23 across all competitions.

Ten Hag clearly isn’t convinced by Martial and now everything points towards him leaving Man Utd on a free unless they can find a buyer in January.

Fenerbahce have previously shown an interest in Martial, while several Saudi clubs have also registered an interest in him.

In terms of a replacement, Man Utd have drawn up a shortlist of a few striker options ahead of January.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, the Red Devils are keen on RB Leipzig centre-forward Lois Openda, who has been in fine form in the Bundesliga.

The talented 23-year-old has made 22 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring an impressive 14 goals and laying on three assists.

Liverpool and Tottenham are also interested in Openda, however, so we could see a bidding war take place for him.

Reports suggest that Leipzig value Openda around the £75m mark. Man Utd could make a move for him in the near future if they are able to sell Martial in January.

With that in mind, there is a good chance we could see a new big-money player leading the line for the Red Devils in the second half of the campaign.

