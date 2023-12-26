Ten Hag in dreamland as Man Utd move closer to perfect January signing after Tottenham hijack falters

Tottenham attempts to hijack a transfer Manchester United are desperate to pull off already look to have run aground, according to a trusted source.

Both clubs are understood to be in the market for a new centre-half next month. Spurs’ interest stems from the fact they only have three senior and recognised centre-backs in their squad.

Of the three, Cristian Romero is always a danger of picking up a suspension, while Micky van de Ven is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Eric Dier rounds out the trio, though is unfancied by Ange Postecoglou. What’s more, the Mirror claimed chairman Daniel Levy is open to selling Dier next month to ensure the club recoup a fee. Dier’s contract only has six months left to run and he’ll become a free agent at season’s end.

Man Utd, meanwhile, don’t lack for numbers in the position, though there are question marks hanging over many of their stars.

Lisandro Martinez is arguably Erik ten Hag’s most trusted lieutenant at the back, though remains out of action with a foot injury.

Man Utd tried to sell Harry Maguire last summer and even accepted West Ham’s £30m bid. Victor Lindelof provides suitable depth when fit, though various outlets including the Daily Mail, Independent and Guardian have all stated Raphael Varane has been put up for sale.

Elsewhere, Jonny Evans is 35 and might not be offered a contract extension when his deal expires next summer. At the other end of the spectrum, recent debutant Willy Kambwala obviously lacks experience.

One player both United and Spurs had cast their eye on is Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice.

Man Utd and Tottenham both hot for Todibo

The Mirror previously claimed Todibo, 23, is Man Utd’s No 1 transfer target for January – irrespective of position.

The fact Nice are owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe has also been tipped to swing a deal United’s way.

However, Fabrizio Romano and Football London both confirmed Tottenham had opened talks with Nice regarding a January swoop. That came after Spurs had already spoken with the player himself.

A bid in the €40m region has been touted as being required to seal a deal. That may quickly prove excellent value given Todibo has played a starring role for Ligue 1’s meanest defence this term.

Nice have conceded just nine goals in 17 matches this season and Todibo has been at the heart of their defence.

But according to trusted reporter Ben Jacobs, Tottenham’s chances of successfully hijacking Man Utd’s proposed move are slim.

Why Tottenham hijack has stalled revealed

Explaining why, Jacobs said of Todibo to Spurs on X: “Spurs currently pessimistic anything possible in January after opening talks”.

A follow-up post divulged the reasoning behind that claim, with Jacobs revealing it’s a simple matter of cost. The reporter declared “Spurs won’t be able to spend too big”.

Other targets for the north London club include Radu Dragusin (Genoa) and Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth). Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah – a summer target for the club – has reportedly tumbled down Tottenham’s wishlist.

With Tottenham unable – or perhaps unwilling – to splash the cash, attention will now revert back to Man Utd regarding Todibo.

The right-footer has two caps for France to his name after making his debut earlier in 2023. Todibo would slot straight into Erik ten Hag’s strongest eleven and embolden the club to cut Varane loose.

A potential Todibo-Martinez pairing could be the bedrock of United’s backline for many a year to come.

