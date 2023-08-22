Euro Paper Talk: Ten Hag in raptures with Man Utd closing on quality double deal; Barcelona respond to €60m Arsenal approach

Manchester United are ready to end the window with a bang with two massive transfers lined up, Arsenal have learned their prospects of a big-money raid on Barcelona, while a big-money Liverpool attacking swoop are sending shockwaves through the Netherlands media.

MAN UTD TALKS OVER DEAL FOR JEAN-CLAIR TODIBO ACCELERATE

Erik ten Hag and Co are stepping up their quest to bring a new defender to Manchester United with reports in France claiming talks over a deal for Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo are heating up.

The Red Devils, despite public suggestions they have already spent their summer budget, are actively seeking to finish the window with a few more additions to round off another excellent summer of business.

First up, Ten Hag is desperate to get his hands on another centre-half to provide cover and competition for Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

And while a deal for Benjamin Pavard has slipped through their grasp with the Frenchman close to signing for Inter Milan from Bayern Munich, the Red Devils are quickly progressing with another move.

And according to L’Equipe, United are now firmly focused on sealing the signing of Todibo before the window shuts.

The 23-year-old former Barcelona defender has developed into one of the leading centre-halves in Ligue 1 since moving to the French Riviera.

And now L’Equipe claims United have ‘validated’ a deal to sign him, subject to the condition of ‘freeing a place at centre-back’.

That person in question is likely to focus around Harry Maguire. The England defender has slipped to fourth choice and recently saw a move to West Ham break down. But United still hope to sanction his sale before the window closes to either the Hammers or indeed another buyer.

And once that is done, United will trigger the signing of Todibo with immediate effect.

Man Utd also closing on Sofyan Amrabat deal

In addition, United soon also hope to push through the signing of another familar name in Sofyan Amrabat.

The Moroccan midfielder has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks with both the Red Devils and Liverpool seemingly in a heated battle for his signature.

However, with Ten Hag having worked with the Fiorentina star before (at Utrecht), it is United who remain in pole position.

Now, according to Sport, Atletico Madrid have re-entered the running to steal his signing. The Rojoblancos are close to selling Rodrigo de Paul to Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli and see Amrabat as a perfect replacement.

Sport, though, insist that Amrabat has given his word to United and they remain strong favourites for his signature.

They say the Moroccan is the ‘express request’ of Ten Hag and that a deal is still expected to be done before the window closes to take him to Old Trafford.

Fiorentina still hope to make €30m from his sale, though United believe a deal is there to be done for less.

As such, United still ‘lead the race’ for Amrabat with a growing belief in the Italian media too that United will push through the deal at some stage next week.

READ MORE ~ Mason Greenwood: Ousted Man Utd forward to team up with Liverpool icons in mega £10m a year deal

ARSENAL TOLD TO FORGET RAID ON BARCELONA FOR JULES KOUNDE

Arsenal have learned they have no chance of talking Barcelona into the €60m sale of Jules Kounde as they search for a replacement for the crocked Jurrien Timber. (Fabrizio Romano)

Nottingham Forest are working to convince Tottenham to sell them Tanguy Ndombele – and hope to reach a deal in the region of between €15m and €20m. (RMC Sport)

Real Madrid could still launch a late summer window play to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG and plan to bid €120m in the final few days of the window. (Bild)

Barcelona will confirm the signing of Joao Cancelo from Man City this week. As a result, the Blaugrana have ended their interest in Real Vallodolid star Ivan Fresneda. (Mundo Deportivo)

Lazio have opened preliminary talks with Marseille to sign former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi in a €15m deal. (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester United have bid €7m plus bonuses to sign Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir as a back-up to Andre Onana. (various)

Exclusive: Manchester City’s €60m (£51.2m) move for Jeremy Doku has come around after a strong invention from Kevin De Bruyne, with Pep Guardiola overlooking two other players to sign the Rennes winger.

WEST HAM CLOSE IN ON SIGNING OF PSG STRIKER HUGO EKITIKE

West Ham have held positive meetings with PSG over a €40m deal to sign striker Hugo Ekitike this month. (Foot Mercato)

Barcelona are looking to convince Tottenham into the exit of Giovani Lo Celso with the player desperate to return to LaLiga this summer. (Estadio Deportivo)

Napoli’s €36m deal to sign Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga is in danger of collapsing over an image rights agreement. (Sky Italia)

Rennes are looking into a possible deal to re-sign Nayef Aguerd from West Ham this summer – just 14 months after selling him in a €35m deal. (Foot Mercato)

Lazio have re-opened negotiations to sign Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris after initially failing to agree a deal for the veteran stopper. (Sky Italia)

Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli have submitted a €32m offer to Atletico Madrid for Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul. (Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea are set to welcome goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic as their 10th summer signing after a deal worth €16m was agreed with MLS club New England Revolution. (Fabrizio Romano)

LIVERPOOL RAID SENDS RIPPLES THROUGH THE NETHERLANDS

Liverpool’s apparent interest in PSV Eindhoven forward Johan Bakayoko has caused disbelief in the Dutch media, according to analyst Wim Kieft. (Voetbal Primeur)

Aston Villa are pushing towards the signing of Barcelona youngster Abde Ezzalzouli with ‘something brewing’ over a move for the Moroccan. Bayer Leverkusen are also keen on a deal. (Sport)

Juventus legend Leonardo Bonucci is closing on a move to the Bundesliga with Union Berlin. (Sky Italia)

Real Madrid hope to sanction the exits of unwanted stars Alvaro Odriozola and Reinier Jesus before the window closes. Los Blancos will consider loan or permanent moves for the unfancied duo. (Marca)

Sevilla have green-lighted the sale of World Cup-winning left-back Gonzalo Montiel to Nottingham Forest in a loan deal with an €11m obligation to buy. (Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea are running out of time to sanction a deal with Juventus that will see Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku trade places. Juve are seeking €35m cash, plus Lukaku, for the Serbian, but Chelsea feel their demands are too high. (Corriere dello Sport)

Leeds United are set to confirm the signing of Argentina playmaker Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton in the next few days – on an initial loan deal. (Bruno Gonzalez Garcia)